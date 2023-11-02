Four Inc. Announces Agreement with Dun & Bradstreet to Empower Government Agencies with Data-Driven Solutions

Four Inc.

02 Nov, 2023, 13:00 ET

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Inc. has been named a federal aggregator for Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics. Under the agreement, Four Inc. will provide Dun & Bradstreet solutions to the public sector through Four Inc.'s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWPV), Information Technology Enterprise Solutions- Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract, and its network of channel partners as part of Four Inc.'s boutique aggregation program. This collaboration brings together the expertise and capabilities of both organizations to deliver innovative data solutions tailored specifically for government agencies.

As a global leader in business decisioning data and analytics, Dun & Bradstreet equips government organizations with tools to make mission-critical decisions, mitigate risks, and undertake compliance processes efficiently. Among Dun & Bradstreet's solutions included in the agreement are D&B Investigate™, D&B Protect™ and D&B Fortify™, which provide a broad range of data and analytics through a single sign-on platform that leverages the Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud containing more than 500 million total organizations, AI-driven technology, and business decisioning data and analytics. The platform enables government agencies to address complex challenges, optimize operations, and enhance citizen services by delivering deep business insights and enabling timely decision-making inside complex business environments.

Dun & Bradstreet's extensive experience in data and analytics, combined with Four Inc.'s comprehensive understanding of the government sector's unique challenges, creates a powerful synergy that will transform the way government agencies leverage data.

"We are excited about the strategic agreement with Dun & Bradstreet," said Chris Wilkinson, EVP of Sales at Four Inc. "By leveraging Dun & Bradstreet's robust data and analytics, our government clients can access insights and make informed decisions that lead to enhanced service delivery and better overall outcomes for the public."

Dun & Bradstreet products are available immediately via Four Inc.'s NASA SEWPV and ITES-SW2 Contract Vehicles. For more information, contact Four Inc. at [email protected].

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decision data and analytics, enables governments at the federal, state, and local levels, as well as companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to lower cost, mitigate risk, and manage compliance of all mandates across government. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

About Four Inc.

Four Inc. is a small business, boutique aggregator and has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology's Top 100 Report consecutively for the last eight years. Four Inc.'s expertise of the federal IT contracting process and their carefully crafted ecosystem of manufacturers and partners has enabled them to expertly deliver the right technology solutions and services to their customers. Through their proven experience and dedication to their core values, they have earned the IT community's respect and trust.

