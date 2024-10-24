Four Inc. Partners with Fortinet Federal, Inc. to Deliver Comprehensive Cybersecurity Solutions to the Public Sector

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Inc . has been named a federal aggregator for Fortinet Federal Inc., a trusted provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions for the government. Under the agreement, Four Inc. will provide Fortinet Federal solutions to the public sector through Four Inc.'s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWPV), Information Technology Enterprise Solutions- Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract, and U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) contract vehicles and its network of channel partners as part of Four Inc.'s boutique aggregation program. This collaboration brings together the expertise and capabilities of both organizations to offer a comprehensive security platform to government agencies nationwide, addressing their critical cybersecurity needs.

Through this partnership, Four Inc. will provide federal customers with a wide range of Fortinet Federal's innovative cybersecurity solutions, designed to meet the complex security challenges faced by government agencies. These solutions include Fortinet's industry-leading Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFW), Secure SD-WAN, Zero Trust Security, and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for federal networks, data, and infrastructure.

"We are excited to partner with Fortinet Federal to deliver innovative cybersecurity solutions to the federal government," said Chris Wilkinson, Executive Vice President of Sales at Four Inc. "In today's rapidly evolving threat landscape, federal agencies need access to trusted cybersecurity technologies, and this partnership augments Four's cybersecurity portfolio of vendors helping agencies protect their critical assets while streamlining access through our boutique aggregation platform."

Fortinet is renowned for its Fortinet Security Fabric, which integrates its broad security portfolio into a unified platform, providing visibility, automation, and control across a wide range of environments. This approach will help federal agencies implement advanced security strategies, such as Zero Trust and cloud security while maintaining operational efficiency.

Fortinet Federal's solutions will be available via Four Inc.'s NASA SEWPV, ITES-SW2, and GSA Contract Vehicles. For more information, contact Four Inc. at [email protected] .

About Fortinet Federal

Fortinet Federal, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortinet, Inc. is dedicated to delivering trusted cybersecurity and IT modernization solutions to U.S. Federal government agencies. Fortinet Federal provides the public sector with a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that combines advanced threat protection, secure access, and integrated cloud and network security to anchor any agency Zero Trust architecture. Trust Fortinet Federal to safeguard your agency operations and mission-critical assets.

About Four Inc.

Four Inc. is a boutique aggregator and has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology's Top 100 Report consecutively for the last eight years. Four Inc.'s expertise of the federal IT contracting process and their carefully crafted ecosystem of manufacturers and partners has enabled them to expertly deliver the right technology solutions and services to their customers. Through their proven experience and dedication to their core values, they have earned the IT community's respect and trust.

