Four Inc. Partners with RingCentral to Deliver Cloud Communications Solutions to the Public Sector

HERNDON, Va., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Inc . has been named a public sector aggregator for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) , a leading provider of AI-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video, and hybrid event solutions. Under the agreement, RingCentral's flagship RingEX™ and native contact center RingCX™ solutions will be available to the public sector through Four Inc.'s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWPV), Information Technology Enterprise Solutions - Software 2 (ITES-SW2), U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), OMNIA Partners Cooperative contract vehicles, and Four Inc.'s network of channel partners as part of the company's boutique aggregation program. This collaboration aims to enhance the communication and collaboration capabilities of public sector organizations.

"We are excited to collaborate with RingCentral to bring their innovative communication solutions to the public sector," said Chris Wilkinson, EVP of Sales at Four Inc. "This partnership strengthens our portfolio providing our customers with best-in-class technology solutions that enhance their operational capabilities, support their mission-critical activities, and seamlessly integrate with business and mission capabilities already in use."

RingCentral's cloud-based platform is recognized for its robust security, reliability, and scalability, making it an ideal choice for government agencies that require high standards of performance and compliance. Organizations can leverage RingCentral's comprehensive suite of AI-powered communication tools, including voice, video meetings, team messaging, and contact center solutions. These tools are designed to facilitate seamless, reliable, and secure communication and collaboration, enabling agencies to operate more efficiently and effectively in today's fast-paced digital environment. By integrating RingCentral's solutions into their communication infrastructure, government organizations can improve their agility, streamline their workflows, and enhance their overall service delivery.

"Partnering with Four Inc. marks a significant milestone in our mission to bring RingCentral's advanced cloud communication solutions to the public sector," said Stacy Schwartz, Vice President of Sales, U.S. Public Sector and Education at RingCentral. "Four Inc.'s deep expertise in government contracting and their robust network will be instrumental in ensuring public sector agencies can fully leverage our AI-driven platform. This collaboration will empower government organizations to modernize their communication infrastructure, enhance collaboration, and ultimately deliver more responsive, citizen-centric services. We're excited to play a key role in helping build stronger connections between public sector organizations and the communities they serve."

RingCentral's RingEX and RingCX solutions will be available via Four Inc.'s SEWPV, ITES-SW2, GSA, and OMNIA Partners Contract Vehicles. For more information, contact Four Inc. at [email protected] .

About Four Inc.

Four Inc. is a small business boutique aggregator and has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology's Top 100 Report consecutively for the last eight years. Four Inc.'s expertise of the federal IT contracting process and their carefully crafted ecosystem of manufacturers and partners has enabled them to expertly deliver the right technology solutions and services to their customers. Through their proven experience and dedication to their core values, they have earned the IT community's respect and trust.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading provider of AI-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video and hybrid event solutions. RingCentral empowers businesses with conversation intelligence, and unlocks rich customer and employee interactions to provide insights and improved business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

