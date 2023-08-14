Four Industry-Leading Automotive Companies Unite to Become US Auto Supply

News provided by

US Auto Supply

14 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

US Auto Supply to Combine Over 200 Years of Success as Collision Services, Auto Body Toolmart, I/D/E/A and Sid Savage Become One Unified Brand

ELGIN, Ill., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four industry leading automotive brands – Collision Services, Auto Body Toolmart, I/D/E/A and Sid Savage – today unveil their new, unified identity as US Auto Supply, setting a new legacy in the automotive supply sector. Stemming from their roots with former parent company Whitewater Brands, this transformative move will see US Auto Supply harnessing over two centuries of combined expertise among the four brands to become the leading provider of automotive supplies and solutions to automotive repair companies, dealerships and hobbyists nationwide. 

With its roots as a catalog and online retailer under the four brands, US Auto Supply has unveiled its newly designed one-stop online platform, delivering a wider array of the best products and services through a streamlined shopping experience. US Auto Supply's customer base can expect a deeper level of expertise and product knowledge from one united and growing team that is constantly monitoring the marketplace to deliver the best value, exemplifying the company's mission to partner with its customers through innovation, quality and service.

"We see this rebranding as not just a change in name but a renewed commitment to our vendors, customers and the automotive industry," said Joel Marica, President of US Auto Supply. "Our individual brands have stood alone for many years as category leaders, and by unifying as US Auto Supply, we are bringing together the best of each to create a single entity that is more than the sum of its parts. This rebrand signals a new era for us, and we couldn't be more thrilled to embark on this journey alongside our valued partners and customers."

Encompassing products across diverse automotive categories including parts handling, equipment, repair tools (glass, aluminum, steel, plastic), painting and refinishing, customizable marketing and promotional items, selling and advertising tools, front office administration and workflow, US Auto Supply's unique product mix is all geared toward the same goal: improving the efficiency, productivity, profitability, and employee and customer experience of its clientele.

In addition to over 20,000 current product offerings, US Auto Supply has immediate plans to offer updates on current best-selling products, with improved delivery options and competitive price points to show their commitment to a growing customer base and establish their position as the go to industry partner to collision and mechanical repair shops, dealerships, restoration businesses, DIY enthusiasts and hobbyists.

US Auto Supply is committed to making every customer feel appreciated and well-served, whether they're an experienced professional or a car hobbyist. Explore more or shop at US Auto Supply's updated online platform by visiting www.usautosupply.com.

About US Auto Supply:

With over 200 years of combined expertise, US Auto Supply is the leading source for supplying solutions to automotive repair companies, dealerships and hobbyists nationwide. At its core is a commitment to its customers to provide the highest quality products and services that improve the efficiency, productivity, profitability, and employee and customer experience of its clientele. To source the best in parts handling, tools, equipment, repair (glass, aluminum, steel, plastic), painting and refinishing, customizable marketing and promotional items, selling and advertising tools, front office administration and workflow, visit www.usautosupply.com.

SOURCE US Auto Supply

