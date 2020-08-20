Four Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne Partners Named to 2021 List of The Best Lawyers in America

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven attorneys with Houston-based civil trial law firm Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC have earned recognition in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and one of the most respected peer-review attorney guides in the nation.

Firm partners Kevin Jordan, Walter Lynch, Michael Cancienne and Alaina King Benford were named to The Best Lawyers list, each recognized for their trial work.

Honored for his commercial litigation practice, Mr. Jordan represents both plaintiffs and defendants in state and federal venues across the country. With a background in engineering, he often works with clients in the chemical and oil & gas industries, many times when the cases involve commercial issues, trade secrets or technology.

Mr. Lynch is recognized by Best Lawyers as one of the leading personal injury litigators for defendants. Along with his personal injury work, his trial experience also includes a wide range of disputes, including intellectual property, medical issues and complex commercial litigation.

Recognized by Best Lawyers for commercial litigation, Mr. Cancienne has prevailed in a wide range of commercial matters across multiple jurisdictions, including state and federal courts. Mr. Cancienne also focuses his practice on representing companies as plaintiffs and defendants in a wide range of contractual disputes and in disputes involving business torts.

Ms. Benford is recognized for her eminent domain and condemnation practice. She regularly represents global energy companies, pipeline companies, and municipal and transportation authorities in cases involving everything from commercial disputes and pipeline and industrial safety, to wrongful death and catastrophic personal industry matters.

Also this year, three Jordan Lynch & Cancienne Associates have earned inclusion in the inaugural Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch listing, which recognizes professional excellence in attorneys earlier in their careers. Caroline Carter, Jeb Golinkin and Kelly Hill have each been recognized for their work in commercial litigation.

The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes the top 4 percent of practicing attorneys in the nation, is based on confidential evaluations submitted by clients and other attorneys across the country, as well as extensive editorial research.

"To have seven members of our firm recognized by Best Lawyers is an incredible honor for our firm," said Mr. Jordan. "Trial work is our passion, so to be recognized by our peers – those who do what we do – makes the honor that much sweeter."

Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC is a Houston-based civil trial law firm whose lawyers have a proven courtroom track record in high-stakes litigation nationwide. They represent clients as both plaintiffs and defendants in commercial disputes, construction matters, products liability, toxic torts, trade secret, and catastrophic personal injury claims. Flexibility in fee structuring is a hallmark of the way the firm does business. To learn more, visit the website at https://www.jlcfirm.com/ .

