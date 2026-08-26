Four Kantor & Kantor, LLP Attorneys Recognized in the 2027 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America ®

Peer review honors span Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Litigation - ERISA and Insurance Law for the policyholder-side firm

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantor & Kantor, LLP is proud to have four lawyers listed in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Recognition in Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review. Lawyers cannot pay a fee to be considered or included, and selections are made by other attorneys practicing in the same fields and regions.

Four Kantor & Kantor Attorneys Listed in the 2027 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America® Post this

The following Kantor & Kantor attorneys were included in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® in Northridge, California:

Lisa S. Kantor - Insurance Law. Lisa has been recognized in Best Lawyers since 2018.

- Insurance Law. Lisa has been recognized in Best Lawyers since 2018. Glenn R. Kantor - Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law and Litigation - ERISA. Glenn has been recognized in Best Lawyers since 2024.

- Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law and Litigation - ERISA. Glenn has been recognized in Best Lawyers since 2024. Martina Sherman - Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law. Martina has been recognized in Best Lawyers since 2024.

- Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law. Martina has been recognized in Best Lawyers since 2024. Andrew M. Kantor - Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law. Andrew has been recognized in Best Lawyers since 2025.

"This recognition comes from the lawyers who see our work up close, including the ones sitting across the table from us. That makes it meaningful. Every attorney on this list has spent years pushing insurers and plan administrators to honor commitments they already made to the people we represent," said Andrew M. Kantor, Senior Partner, Kantor & Kantor, LLP.

The practice areas reflected in this year's listings track the core of the firm's work. Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law and Litigation - ERISA cover disputes involving employer-sponsored disability, health and pension benefits governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Insurance Law covers claims brought under individually purchased policies, including long-term disability, life, long-term care and homeowners' coverage.

Kantor & Kantor represents policyholders and plan participants exclusively. The firm does not represent insurance companies.

About Kantor & Kantor, LLP

Kantor & Kantor, LLP is one of the nation's most experienced law firms representing individuals whose insurance and employee benefit claims have been denied. The firm handles long-term disability, life insurance, long-term care, health insurance, ERISA and pension disputes, and homeowners and wildfire claims. Kantor & Kantor represents claimants and policyholders only, never insurers, and serves clients from offices in California, Oregon and Washington. Learn more at www.kantorlaw.net.

About Best Lawyers®

First published in 1983, Best Lawyers® is among the most widely recognized peer-review guides in the legal profession. Listings are compiled through an extensive peer-evaluation process in which practicing attorneys assess the legal abilities of others in their own practice areas and geographic regions. Lawyers are neither required nor permitted to pay a fee for consideration or inclusion.

Media Contact

Allison D. Bronson

Director of Marketing & Strategic Initiatives

Kantor & Kantor, LLP

747.210.0919 | [email protected]

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SOURCE Kantor & Kantor, LLP