Four Kantor & Kantor, LLP Attorneys Selected to the 2027 California Super Lawyers List

Glenn R. Kantor, Lisa S. Kantor, Kirsten Scott and Andrew M. Kantor recognized in Employee Benefits; Glenn R. Kantor marks his twenty-first consecutive year on the list

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantor & Kantor, LLP, a law firm that represents individuals and families in disputes with insurance companies and employee benefit plans, today announced that four of its attorneys have been selected to the 2027 California Super Lawyers list.

The attorneys selected are:

Four Kantor & Kantor attorneys selected to the 2027 California Super Lawyers list; one for the 21st straight year. Post this

Glenn R. Kantor, selected to the 2027 California Super Lawyers list. He has been selected to the list every year since 2007.

Lisa S. Kantor, selected to the 2027 California Super Lawyers list. She has been selected to the list every year since 2009.

Kirsten Scott, selected to the 2027 California Super Lawyers list. She has been selected to the list every year since 2019.

Andrew M. Kantor, selected to the 2027 California Super Lawyers list. He has been selected to the list every year since 2024.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, uses a patented multiphase selection process to identify attorneys for its annual lists. The process draws on peer nominations submitted by other lawyers, independent research conducted by the Super Lawyers research team, and peer evaluations from attorneys practicing in the same market. According to Super Lawyers, an attorney must rank among the top five percent of total points accumulated through the selection process in their market to be selected to the list. Selection is conducted annually and on a jurisdictional basis.

"Glenn has been on this list since 2007 and Lisa since 2009, and that kind of consistency reflects a firm that has done the same work for the same clients since 2004," said Andrew M. Kantor, senior partner at Kantor & Kantor, LLP. "What makes a peer-driven process meaningful is that the evaluations come from lawyers who have seen the work firsthand, frequently from the other side of a case. Our clients come to us after a claim has been denied, at a point where the stakes are personal. That is the work being recognized here."

Kantor & Kantor, LLP represents policyholders and benefit plan participants exclusively. The firm does not represent insurance companies, employers, or plan administrators.

The 2027 California Super Lawyers list will be published in Super Lawyers Magazine on February 19, 2027.

About Kantor & Kantor, LLP

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Northridge, California, Kantor & Kantor, LLP represents individuals and families in disputes with insurance companies and employee benefit plans. The firm handles denied and terminated claims involving long-term disability, long-term care, life insurance, health and medical benefits, pension and retirement benefits, and homeowners' coverage, including ERISA and employee benefits litigation in federal district and appellate courts nationwide. The firm represents policyholders and plan participants only, never insurers, employers, or plan administrators. Kantor & Kantor serves clients from offices along the West Coast and provides representation nationwide. Learn more at www.kantorlaw.net.

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Allison D. Bronson

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Kantor & Kantor, LLP

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SOURCE Kantor & Kantor, LLP