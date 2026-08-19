Kantor & Kantor, LLP Named One of the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2026 Best Places to Work

Ranking driven primarily by confidential employee feedback places the plaintiff-side insurance and ERISA firm No. 10 among small companies

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantor & Kantor, LLP, a national law firm representing policyholders and benefit plan participants, has been named one of the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2026 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The firm ranked No. 10 in the Small Companies category, which recognizes organizations with 15 to 49 U.S. employees. Honorees were celebrated at an awards ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Unlike award programs based on nominations or submissions, the Best Places to Work rankings are determined through independent research administered by Workforce Research Group, a workplace research firm that collects, scores and ranks the data before the list is published. 80% of each company's score comes from confidential employee feedback surveys measuring leadership, culture, communication and overall workplace experience. The remaining 20% comes from an employer assessment documenting company policies, benefits and practices.

Kantor & Kantor ranks No. 10 on LABJ's 2026 Best Places to Work - 80% of the score came from our own employees. Post this

"What makes this recognition meaningful is where the score comes from," said Andrew Kantor, Managing & Senior Partner at Kantor & Kantor, LLP. "80% of it is our own people, answering anonymously, with no reason to say anything but what they actually think. We didn't write our way onto this list - our team put us there."

The Los Angeles Business Journal's published profile of the firm highlighted its emphasis on transparency, open communication and active listening, along with investment in employees' long-term growth through professional development, paralegal training and financial assistance for staff pursuing law school, programs that have supported advancement from within. The profile also noted the firm's competitive benefits package and the firm events and team outings that bring employees together.

Kantor & Kantor's employee experience is shaped by the nature of the work itself. The firm represents policyholders, never insurance companies, in long-term disability, long-term care, life, ERISA, pension, and homeowners' claims. Its team works remotely across every U.S. time zone, with offices in California, Washington and Oregon.

The firm also participates in the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Stigma Free program, an organizational commitment to reducing mental health stigma in the workplace.

The full list of 2026 honorees is published by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

About Kantor & Kantor, LLP

Kantor & Kantor, LLP is one of the nation's most experienced law firms representing individuals and families in disputes with insurance companies and benefit plans. The firm handles long-term disability, long-term care, life, ERISA and pension, and homeowners' claims, representing policyholders exclusively, never insurers. With offices in California, Washington and Oregon, Kantor & Kantor represents clients nationwide. Learn more at kantorlaw.net.

Media Contact

Allison Bronson

Director of Marketing & Strategic Initiatives

Kantor & Kantor, LLP

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747-210-0919

SOURCE Kantor & Kantor, LLP