Kantor & Kantor, LLP Recognized in 2026 California Spotlight Guide by Chambers and Partners

Kantor & Kantor, LLP recognized for excellence in insurance policyholder representation and complex disability claims litigation

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantor & Kantor, LLP (https://www.kantorlaw.net) has been ranked in the Chambers USA California Spotlight Guide 2026, earning recognition as a leading small to mid-sized law firm offering a compelling alternative to traditional Big Law firms.

The firm was selected following Chambers' independent and in-depth market analysis, which evaluates firms based on experience, technical legal expertise, and the caliber of their attorneys.

Kantor & Kantor, LLP recognized in the Chambers USA California Spotlight Guide 2026 for policyholder representation. Post this Kantor & Kantor, LLP recognized in the Chambers USA California Spotlight Guide 2026 for Insurance: Policyholder Representation.

The Chambers Spotlight California 2026 Guide highlights 376 ranked firms across nine regions and 45 practice areas, reflecting significant growth from the prior year. With 175 ranking tables, this expanded edition underscores Chambers' continued commitment to identifying top-performing boutique and mid-sized firms delivering exceptional client service and sophisticated legal work.

Kantor & Kantor, LLP was specifically recognized for its excellence in Insurance: Policyholder Representation, reinforcing the firm's national reputation for advocating on behalf of individuals and policyholders in complex disability, life, and homeowners' insurance matters.

Andrew Kantor, Senior Partner of Kantor & Kantor, LLP, commented:

"We are honored to be recognized by Chambers and Partners in the California Spotlight Guide. This distinction reflects the extraordinarily hard work and dedication of the members of our firm, as well as our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, strategic representation for our clients - particularly in complex insurance disputes where the stakes are deeply personal."

This recognition underscores Kantor & Kantor, LLP's position as a key player in California's legal landscape, offering clients access to sophisticated legal expertise typically associated with larger firms, combined with the responsiveness and personalized attention of a boutique practice.

About Kantor & Kantor, LLP

Kantor & Kantor, LLP is a nationally recognized plaintiff-side law firm focused on representing policyholders in insurance disputes, including long-term disability (LTD), long-term care (LTC), life insurance, ERISA claims, and homeowners' insurance denials. With offices across California and a nationwide practice, the firm is known for its client-centered approach, litigation excellence, and commitment to advocacy for individuals navigating complex insurance challenges.

For more information, visit https://www.kantorlaw.net.

About Chambers and Partners

Chambers and Partners has more than 30 years of experience researching the U.S. legal market and is uniquely positioned to identify regions with strong concentrations of leading smaller firms. The organization is dedicated to uncovering and recognizing top legal talent across the United States.

The Chambers Spotlight Guide highlights leading small to mid-sized law firms offering a credible alternative to Big Law. Rankings are based on independent research, market analysis, and evaluation of firms' expertise and client service.

Chambers Spotlight currently covers Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and New York.

Media Contact

Allison D. Bronson

Director of Marketing & Strategic Initiatives

Kantor & Kantor, LLP

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (747) 210-0919

Website: https://www.kantorlaw.net

SOURCE Kantor & Kantor, LLP