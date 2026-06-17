KANTOR & KANTOR, LLP WELCOMES ERISA AND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS ATTORNEY KIRSTEN SCOTT AS PARTNER

Veteran San Francisco Employee Benefits Litigator Joins Firm's Pension Practice Group

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantor & Kantor, LLP, a national law firm representing employees, retirees, and their families in ERISA employee benefits and insurance claim disputes, today announced that Kirsten Scott has joined the firm as a partner in its San Francisco office, effective June 15, 2026. Scott joins the firm's Pension Practice Group, bringing nearly two decades of experience representing individuals in employee benefits litigation under ERISA and related law.

Kantor & Kantor, LLP names Kirsten Scott partner in its San Francisco Pension practice group. Post this Kirsten Scott, Partner - Pension Practice Group, Kantor & Kantor, LLP | ERISA and Employee Benefits Attorney | San Francisco, Northern California

At Kantor & Kantor, Scott will focus her practice on a wide range of employee benefits matters, including pension and disability claims under ERISA, disability retirement claims under the San Francisco Employees' Retirement System (SFERS), and class action claims involving severance and health benefits. Her addition strengthens the firm's deep bench of employee benefits litigators serving clients throughout California and across the country.

"We are very excited to welcome Kirsten Scott to the firm's Pension practice group," said Susan Meter, Senior Partner at Kantor & Kantor, LLP. "Her dedication to advocating for participants and retirees aligns perfectly with the Pension practice group mission and her expertise in employee benefits law is nothing short of extraordinary. Kirsten is a tremendous asset to both our clients and our team of attorneys because of her extensive knowledge of employee benefits litigation. We have no doubt that Kirsten will be an invaluable part of our team."

Scott brings a distinguished record of achievement to Kantor & Kantor. Among her notable representations, she secured a landmark 2017 decision from the California Court of Appeal in Irvin v. Contra Costa County Employees' Retirement Association, a significant ruling on public employee retiree benefits under the County Employees Retirement Law. She also represented retirees in Beeson v. Fireman's Fund Insurance Co., Inc., which resulted in a $36.8 million judgment following a seven-month civil trial.

A recognized thought leader in employee benefits law, Scott has been named a Northern California Super Lawyer for Employee Benefits/ERISA every year since 2019 and was recognized as a Top Women Attorney in Northern California from 2022 to 2024. She currently serves as Co-Chair of the Employee Benefits Committee of the National Employment Lawyers' Association (NELA) and is a past Chair of the Employee Benefits Committee of the Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section of the American Bar Association (ABA). She is also a contributing author to Employee Benefits Law (BNA) and ERISA Litigation (BNA).

Scott earned her J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and her undergraduate degree, magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa, from the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to joining Kantor & Kantor, she was a partner at a plaintiff-side employee benefits and employment law firm. Earlier in her career, she served as a judicial extern for the Honorable Charles Breyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, and as a law clerk for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Legal Aid at Work.

Outside the office, Scott serves as Chair of the Board of Directors of Environmental Traveling Companions, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that makes outdoor adventures, including white water rafting and kayaking, accessible to people with disabilities and youth from under-resourced communities. She has also volunteered as a supervising attorney at Legal Aid at Work's Workers' Rights Clinic since graduating from law school.

"I am thrilled to join Kantor & Kantor's experienced and esteemed team of employee benefits lawyers," said Scott. "For almost 20 years I have helped employees and retirees to protect their hard-earned pension, life insurance, severance and other benefits, and to challenge related inequities and misrepresentations they have experienced. I enjoy building a strong rapport with my clients to help them navigate the legal system and to achieve successful results. I look forward to continuing to represent clients in employee benefit matters, with a law firm I highly respect and admire."

For more information or to view Kirsten Scott's full attorney profile, visit kantorlaw.net/attorneys.

About Kantor & Kantor, LLP

Kantor & Kantor, LLP is a national law firm dedicated exclusively to representing employees, retirees, and their families in disputes involving denied or underpaid ERISA employee benefits and insurance claims, including long-term disability, long-term care, life insurance, and pension benefits. With over 30 years of experience and offices in California, Washington, and Oregon, the firm has built a reputation for compassionate, results-driven advocacy against insurance companies and plan administrators. For more information, visit kantorlaw.net.

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SOURCE Kantor & Kantor, LLP