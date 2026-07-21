Four Leading Wellness Brands Launch "Locked Into Wellness" Tour

Bringing Healthy Habits to 250,000+ College Students

BOHEMIA, N.Y., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a quarter million college students are about to get "Locked Into Wellness" as four leading wellness brands launch their largest Gen Z wellness activation yet. Nature's Truth®, Natural Vitality®, NeoCell®, and Vitafusion® will unite at six major universities as students head back to campus this August with immersive wellness experiences, product discovery, sampling, and creator content to inspire the next generation of wellness consumers.

Image showing products being sampled during the "Locked Into Wellness" campaign with all brand logos.

Following the success of last year's "Don't Forget to Take Your Vitamins" campaign, Nature's Truth, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Vitafusion are returning with "Locked Into Wellness," bringing the 'Locked Into Wellness' experience to more than 250,000 students across major universities: University of Miami, University of Arkansas, The Ohio State University, Michigan State University, University of Minnesota Twin Cities, and University of Massachusetts Amherst.

"Today's students don't simply buy products; they discover brands through experiences and the creators they trust," said Tina Dobush, Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "'Locked Into Wellness' is about meeting students where they are, making wellness approachable, and showing students that building a wellness routine can be simple and fit naturally into everyday life. We're excited to bring our four incredible brands directly to campuses, while helping to support our retail partners in each market."

"Locked Into Wellness" represents one of the largest student-focused wellness initiatives in the supplement industry, connecting students with trusted wellness brands during one of the most influential times in their lives. Through interactive pop-up experiences, students will sample products, discover new wellness routines, meet creators, and participate in branded experiences and take-home giveaways that keep the momentum going beyond campus.

With six schools, six celebrations, and thousands of product samples distributed throughout the tour, local retail partners support every stop. Students can continue their wellness journeys by finding their favorite products at nearby Target, Walmart, Kroger, Publix, CVS, Walgreens, and The Vitamin Shoppe locations.

About Piping Rock Health Products, Inc.

Helmed with 50 years of expertise, Piping Rock is committed to helping customers achieve their healthy lifestyle goals with unique vitamins, supplements, and wellness formulas to support individual needs. Piping Rock manufactures its best-in-class products with ingredients from the most dependable suppliers in the world, made primarily in-house at the company's GMP Certified facilities, adhering to stringent safety measures every step of the way. For more information on Piping Rock's family of vitamin and supplement brands, visit NaturesTruth.com, NaturalVitality.com, NeoCell.com, and Vitafusion.com.

Press Contact:

Nicholas Senande

Director of Marketing

Piping Rock Health Products, LLC / Nature's Truth, Natural Vitality, NeoCell & Vitafusion

[email protected]

(631) 778-8199

SOURCE Piping Rock Health Products, LLC