Four Local Children in Need Receive Free Braces from Georgia School of Orthodontics

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO) has awarded four additional Atlanta based children with complimentary orthodontic care through its Gift of a Smile program. GSO established the Gift of a Smile program in 2016 to celebrate the grand opening of its Atlanta clinic. Since its inception, the program has provided free orthodontic care to seventeen children in the metro Atlanta area, as part of the School's pledge to provide $100,000 in complimentary orthodontic care to children who need braces but cannot otherwise afford it.

GSO received almost four hundred nominations, marking the highest number the School has ever had. "The Atlanta community has been immensely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are proud to give back to families in need," said Dr. Randy Kluender, Chairman & President of the School's Board of Trustees. "Our mission of providing accessible orthodontic care is more important than ever right now, and our Gift of a Smile program is one of the ways in which we are proud to support our local communities."

This year's recipients include:

Roman Lara – Roman is an eight-year-old from Atlanta who attends the Michelle and Barack Obama Academy. His favorite subject is math and he loves playing soccer and tennis.

Camilo Benitez – Camilo is an eleven-year-old from Alpharetta who attends Webb Bridge Middle School. He loves skating, and has a YouTube Channel he runs with his sister.

Pjaye Phinisee – Pjaye is an eleven-year-old from Atlanta who attends the Fulton Academy of Science and Technology. She loves The Lion King, as well as singing and dancing.

Lawrelle Dolly – Lawrelle is a sixteen-year-old from College Park who attends the Tri-Cities High School of East Point. She loves making jewelry and styling hair, and her favorite subject is physics.

The School's Gift of a Smile program is just one part of its mission to provide increased access to the highest quality orthodontic care at a lower cost than private practice orthodontics. GSO also has the Purple Heart Smiles program, which provides free orthodontic care to the children of Purple Heart recipients. To date, GSO has provided over twenty-seven (27) children of Purple Heart recipients with complimentary care. Both programs combined have provided over $150,000 in complimentary orthodontic care to Atlanta's deserving children.

For more information on the School's Gift of a Smile program, and to determine your child's eligibility please visit www.BracesToday.com/Gift.

About Georgia School of Orthodontics

Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO), based in Atlanta, GA, offers an advanced specialty education program in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. The 36-month residency program is structured to provide collaborative and evidence-based learning for residents while providing quality orthodontic care to patients in the School's two patient clinics in metro Atlanta. GSO's mission is to educate outstanding dentists to be proficient in the clinical specialty of orthodontics, while providing Georgians with the highest level of patient care available. GSO faculty and staff are dedicated to diversity in both education and practice. For more information about GSO, visit GSOrthodontics.org. To schedule a complimentary consultation, visit bracestoday.com or call 770.351.7737.

