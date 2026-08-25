Four McCune Law Group Attorneys Named to 2027 Southern California Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Richard McCune, Cory Weck, and Kristy Arevalo earn Super Lawyers recognition for 2027, and Mark Richards is named to the Rising Stars list, reflecting the depth of the firm's plaintiff-side trial team across the Inland Empire, Coachella Valley, and beyond.

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Law Group announced today that four of its attorneys have been named to the 2027 Southern California Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. Founder and Commercial Litigation lead Richard McCune, Personal Injury Practice Group lead Cory Weck, and Mass Torts lead Kristy Arevalo have all been selected to the Southern California Super Lawyers list, and Mark Richards has been named to the Rising Stars list.

2027 Southern California Super Lawyers: Rich McCune, Kristy Arevalo, Mark Richards, and Cory Weck

Super Lawyers selects roughly 5% of the attorneys in each state through peer nomination and independent research. Rising Stars uses the same process to recognize about 2.5% of attorneys who are 40 or younger, or who have practiced for 10 years or less.

McCune has been named to the Super Lawyers list for nine consecutive years, from 2019 through 2027. He founded McCune Law Group and leads its Commercial Litigation practice area, with results including a $203 million jury verdict against Wells Fargo Bank over unfair overdraft fees. He was also appointed by the State of Arizona as special counsel in its emissions fraud lawsuit against Volkswagen.

Weck chairs the firm's Personal Injury Practice Group and helps to lead its Coachella Valley practice. He has been named to the Super Lawyers list every year from 2012 through 2027, following a 2010 Rising Stars selection. A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, he has tried six, seven, and eight-figure verdicts before Southern California juries.

Arevalo has been named to the Super Lawyers list for four consecutive years, from 2024 through 2027. She leads the firm's Mass Torts practice area and in 2018 was appointed Liaison Counsel to the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee for the Essure Product Liability Litigation in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, following her work litigating and settling cases from the recalled DePuy ASR hip implant.

Richards has appeared on the Rising Stars list every year since 2024, including the 2027 list. Before joining the firm, he worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office's Economic Crimes and Fraud Division and represented mesothelioma and asbestos patients at a firm in Oakland.

"Awards are a byproduct. What matters is that so many of our attorneys, all working very different kinds of cases, are delivering results our clients can count on," said Richard McCune, founder of McCune Law Group. "That's the scoreboard this team cares about."

These recognitions follow Steven J. Weinberg's selection to the 2027 Southern California Super Lawyers list for Plaintiff's Medical Malpractice, announced separately on Aug. 11, bringing the number of McCune Law Group attorneys recognized this year to five.

McCune Law Group has 30 attorneys across eight offices spanning the Inland Empire, the Coachella Valley, and beyond. As the firm continues to grow, these awards demonstrate a sustained commitment to providing clients with the resources of a national firm, paired with the dedication of a boutique practice.

About McCune Law Group For more than 35 years, McCune Law Group has advocated for individuals harmed by those with greater power and resources, recovering more than $1 billion for clients across personal injury, product liability, automotive defect litigation, and complex class actions. Principal office: Ontario, California.

Attorney Advertising. McCune Law Group, APC is responsible for this content. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Principal office: Ontario, California. Counsel Richard D. McCune, Cory R. Weck, Kristy M. Arevalo, and Mark I. Richards are licensed to practice in California.

Media Contact: Jadie Stillwell | [email protected]

SOURCE McCune Law Group APC