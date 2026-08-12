McCune Law Group Investigating Civil Claims for Families of Children Assaulted at the Amador County Fair

The firm represents family of a young victim and invites other affected families to speak up as criminal case moves forward

REDLANDS, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Law Group announced today that it has been retained by the family of a young girl allegedly sexually assaulted by a carnival worker at the Amador County Fair in Plymouth, California. The firm is now investigating civil claims on behalf of other families whose children may have been harmed by the same individual.

The former carnival worker, Guillermo Carrillo, has been charged in Amador County Superior Court with 21 felony counts involving acts against minors under the age of 14 (Case No. 26CR36775). The criminal investigation is being led by the Amador County Sheriff's Office, and additional families have already come forward. McCune Law Group's civil investigation is separate from the criminal case and focuses on whether the companies and organizations responsible for operating and supervising the carnival failed to protect the children in their care.

"No family should have to learn that their child was harmed at a county fair," said Cory Weck, personal injury attorney and practice area leader at McCune Law Group. "The criminal justice system will address the individual. Our job is to answer a different question: how was this allowed to happen, and who failed to keep these children safe? Families deserve those answers, and they deserve to know their options."

The firm encourages any family whose child may have been affected to take two steps. All inquiries are confidential, and the identities of minors will not be disclosed. First, report any information to the Amador County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at (209) 223-6513, which is continuing its investigation. Second, families who want to understand their legal rights can contact McCune Law Group for a free, confidential consultation at 909-414-2609. All conversations are private, and there is no cost or obligation.

About McCune Law Group For more than 35 years, McCune Law Group has advocated for individuals harmed by those with greater power and resources, recovering more than $1 billion for clients across personal injury, product liability, automotive defect litigation, and complex class actions. Principal office: Ontario, California.

Attorney Advertising. McCune Law Group, APC is responsible for this content. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Principal office: Ontario, California. Counsel Cory R. Weck is licensed to practice in California.

Media Contact: Jadie Stillwell | [email protected]

SOURCE McCune Law Group APC