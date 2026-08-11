McCune Law Group Attorney Steven J. Weinberg Selected to the 2027 Southern California Super Lawyers List for Plaintiff's Medical Malpractice

Attorney's recognition affirms the strength of McCune Law Group's Southern California personal injury and medical malpractice practice, based out of the firm's Rancho Mirage office in the Coachella Valley.

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 14th consecutive year, McCune Law Group attorney Steven J. Weinberg has been selected to the Southern California Super Lawyers list for Plaintiff's Medical Malpractice, part of the 2027 list. Weinberg helps to lead the firm's personal injury and medical malpractice practice from its Coachella Valley office in Rancho Mirage.

Lead Attorney Steven J. Weinberg of McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP

Medical malpractice is among the most demanding work a plaintiff's attorney can take on. These cases require deep command of the medicine, the resources to stand up to hospitals and insurers, and the resolve to see a matter through when the stakes for a patient and their family are highest. Weinberg has tried more than 130 cases over his career, has held an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell since 1979, and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Trial Advocates, a distinction held by a small fraction of ABOTA's roughly 7,300 members. He has built his reputation throughout Southern California doing exactly that, and he brings the same standard to the serious personal injury cases he handles for clients throughout the region.

"Steve is the kind of lawyer clients trust with the hardest moments of their lives, and he earns that trust every time," said Richard McCune, founder of McCune Law Group. "This recognition reflects what people across Southern California already know: when they walk into our Rancho Mirage office, they are working with one of the best."

"I am grateful for this recognition, but the work has never been about the honor," said Weinberg. "It is about the patient who was harmed, the family looking for answers, and holding the people responsible accountable. That is true whether the case is a medical malpractice matter or a serious injury, and every client who comes to us deserves that same fight."

The recognition follows Best Lawyers naming Weinberg one of the country's top Medical Malpractice Litigation attorneys in 2026. He was also previously named to Palm Springs Life's "Coachella Valley's Top Lawyers" list for both Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice, reflecting a practice that spans the full range of catastrophic-harm cases: medical negligence, wrongful death, and serious personal injury. As McCune Law Group continues to grow its presence in the desert and the state, Weinberg's work anchors the firm's commitment to local, experienced representation for people facing life-altering injuries.

About McCune Law Group For more than 35 years, McCune Law Group has advocated for individuals harmed by those with greater power and resources, recovering more than $1 billion for clients across personal injury, product liability, automotive defect litigation, and complex class actions. Principal office: Ontario, California.

Attorney Advertising. McCune Law Group, APC is responsible for this content. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Principal office: Ontario, California. Counsel Steven J. Weinberg is licensed to practice in California.

Media Contact: Jadie Stillwell | [email protected]

SOURCE McCune Law Group APC