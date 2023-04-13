Four Mesirow Retirement Advisory Services Professionals Receive Top Industry Accolade

PLANADVISER once again names Mesirow Retirement Advisory Services professionals to the 2023 Top Retirement Plan Adviser list.

Reflects team's excellence in partnering with plan sponsors to manage fiduciary risk as they attract and retain employees, then help guide those employees to achieving the best possible retirement outcomes.

CHICAGO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow is pleased to announce that four members of its Retirement Advisory Services team – Vincent Allegra, Kevin Babb, Charles Lawless and Christopher Pohlman – have been ranked among the 2023 Top Retirement Plan Advisers by PLANADVISER.

The PLANADVISER Top Retirement Plan Advisers recognition is based on quantitative measures such as number of plans and assets under management at the individual adviser level. Known for its selectivity and rigorous criteria, the 2023 Top Retirement Plan Advisers list comprises 205 advisors who stand out for their service of all types of retirement plans.

"We are honored that four of our advisors are among those included in PLANADVISER's 2023 Top Retirement Plan Advisers," said David Dermenjian, President of Mesirow Retirement Advisory Services. "Our team continues to earn industry recognition by continuously partnering with plan sponsors as they efficiently manage their plans, and with employees as they advance towards their financial and retirement goals. We remain laser focused on delivering innovative retirement advisory solutions for corporations, government entities and not-for-profit organizations."

About Mesirow Retirement Advisory Services

With approximately $11.3 billion in assets,* we are dedicated to helping plan sponsors manage fiduciary risk, attract and retain employees and assist employees to achieve the best possible retirement outcomes.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

*Assets under supervision comprise RAS assets under advisement and assets under management as of 12.31.2022. Some assets under advisement are on a 45-to-90 day lag due to time needed to confirm away assets.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Advisory services offered by Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisor. Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries, and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. © 2023. All rights reserved. Securities offered through Mesirow Financial, Inc. member FINRA, SIPC.

2022 Crain's Best Places to Work (Received August 2022 reflective of previous 12 months – Licensing fees paid post award for use of the ranking). Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent workplace excellence research firm, conducted a two-part survey. Part one, consisted of an employer questionnaire, used to collect information about benefits, policies, practices, and other general information. Part two was a confidential 77-question employee survey used to evaluate local employee's workplace experience and culture. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications are not indicative of a firm's future performance nor do they evaluate the quality of services provided to clients or guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Mesirow is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of Mesirow by any of its clients.

2022 Barron's Top RIAs (Received September 2022 for the year 2021 – Licensing fees paid post award for use of the ranking). In order to be considered for the Barron's 2022 Top RIA Firms list, applicants were required to complete a 145-question survey, with the firm's ADV informing the majority of responses. Firms were also required to meet a number of other specified requirements to be eligible for inclusion. Firms were ranked based on various qualitative and quantitative factors, including assets managed, the size and experience of teams, regulatory records of the advisors and firms, technology spending, staff diversity, organic and M&A growth, client segmentation as well as succession planning. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications are not indicative of a firm's future performance nor do they evaluate the quality of services provided to clients or guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Mesirow is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of Mesirow by any of its clients.

The 2023 PLANADVISER Top Retirement Plan Advisers recognition is based solely on self-reported quantitative data about an adviser's practice. To be included in this year's list, advisers had to have a minimum of 50 plan clients or retirement plan assets under advisement of $400 million or more, as of year-end 2022. After meeting the minimum plan or asset count, advisers are also highlighted if they meet the following categories: have 150 or more 401(k) plan clients; have 10 or more 403(b), 457, nonqualified, DB, cash balance, SEP, SIMPLE or MEP/PEP plan clients; are female; or are younger than 40 years of age. As this recognition is based solely on quantitative figures, there is no judging or subjective measurement, and it is not indicative of any adviser's future performance. Neither advisory firms nor their employees pay a fee in exchange for this recognition.

