Four More Former Student-Athletes Accuse Santa Barbara Unified School District of Enabling Sexual Abuse by High School Football Coach

Lawsuits Continue to Mount Against District and Former Coach and Security Guard

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four former student-athletes have filed a civil complaint against the Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) alleging that the district's extreme negligence enabled the open sexual assault, harassment, molestation and abuse of students at Dos Pueblos High School (DPHS) by a former coach and security guard. The lawsuit was filed in Santa Barbara Superior Court by attorneys at Slater Slater Schulman LLP, a leading, full-service law firm with decades of experience representing survivors of traumatic and catastrophic events.

In addition to the district, the lawsuit names Justin Sell, who was employed by SBUSD from 2005 to 2011. As detailed in the complaint, Sell was "physically close with students, inappropriately touched students, sexually harassed students and spent significant amount of time with minor students with no justification." Parents and students regularly reported this behavior to school and district staff, who responded with minimal acknowledgement or repercussion.

"The Santa Barbara Unified School District failed to uphold its mandatory duty to protect these students by properly investigating the significant volume of warnings from students and faculty," said Adam Slater, Founding and Managing Partner of Slater Slater Schulman LLP. "Instead, it condoned and enabled this horrific pattern of abuse and misconduct against high school football players. We are committed to achieving justice for our clients."

Given the significant power imbalance, the plaintiffs could not easily terminate their relationship with Sell, whose disturbing track record of grooming is well documented throughout the complaint. When the plaintiffs and their teammates would shower after practice, Sell would stand in the doorway and stare. On separate occasions, two of the plaintiffs allege that Sell struck them inappropriately over two dozen times while working out in the campus gym, in full view of other teammates and coaching staff.

During the school year of 2009-2010, DPHS's football coach encountered Sell at a student's house and witnessed him transporting male students to and from school, in violation of school policy. This inappropriate behavior was reported to the athletic director and school principal at least three times. Following an employee evaluation in 2009, Sell was told to maintain boundaries with the student athletes, but he instead continued with the behavior.

As a result of Sell's abuse, the plaintiffs have suffered severe physical and mental injuries, emotional distress and past and future costs of medical care and treatment.

Sell was convicted in 2014 of sexually abusing students and is now a registered sex offender.

NOTE: Individuals seeking to be linked to resources for sexual assault survivors can call 800.656.HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area. The National Sexual Assault Hotline operated by RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) provides confidential support from trained staff members and can assist with finding local healthcare resources, help talk through what happened, and offer referrals for long-term support.

