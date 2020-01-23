Four New Elite Firms Join Plan A

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-CEOs MT Carney and Andrew Essex announced today a significant expansion of Plan A, the acclaimed creative federation designed to address the rapidly shifting needs of the modern marketing era. They have added four elite independent firms representing best-of-breed talent from the branding, digital, design and strategic communications worlds. The new firms, which expand the federation's portfolio to nine agencies, will broaden Plan A's range of client services, unique capabilities, and geographic footprint.

Often described as the "Ocean's Eleven" of marketing services, Plan A will now feature the world-class talents of Tether, the Seattle-based multidiscipline design agency founded by award-winning industry veteran Stanley Hainsworth, former creative director for Starbucks, Nike, and Lego; Chapter, the San Francisco-based full-service digital studio from former Goodby-Silverstein and AKQA alums Gareth Kay and Neil Robinson; TwoFiveSix, the Los Angeles-based gaming-centric firm run by Kill Screen founder Jamin Warren; and The New New Thing, a new strategic communications advisory by another industry veteran and communications leader Brooke Hammerling, formerly of Brew PR, based in New York City.

"We are delighted to be joining forces with this unique collection of superstar talent, all of whom represent creative excellence and unrivaled expertise. It has long been an ambition of mine to work with all of them," said Carney.

"I started Tether 12 years ago after leading creative for Nike, Lego and Starbucks. I did so because I wanted to partner with many more of the great and emerging brands of the world," said Hainsworth. "Now with Plan A I'm excited to further realize my desire by working with like-minded world-changers as each agency enhances each other's strengths and we create brand visions for visionary clients."

"When I started Brew almost 15 years ago, we were a part of the shift that companies were making in the way they were telling their stories. That shift is even greater today, and storytelling is comprised of many layers from PR to experiential to design and branding," said Hammerling, founder of The New New Thing. "Plan A has brought together the best of the best in creative services to move storytelling to the next level."

The addition of Tether, Chapter, TwoFiveSix and The New New Thing builds on the impressive Plan A bench of best-in-class creative and strategic firms, including Helo, Untitled Worldwide, Van's General Store, Twin Studio, and Beekman Social.

Plan A launched in June 2018 with an extensive roster of strategic investors and senior advisors, including CAA founder Michael Ovitz and MediaLink CEO Michael Kassan. Clients include Spotify, Nespresso, IBM, Oracle Data Cloud, Harrys, PwC, Brookfield, Zappos, and others.

"The Plan A model seems to have captured clients' imagination," said Plan A Co-CEO Andrew Essex. "Modern brands want more experienced senior talent and ideas not overhead. The talented stars that run these firms are the embodiment of that ethos, and we're delighted to add their unique talents to our rapidly-growing federation."

"We've always been big believers that the best modern companies need to be networked, open and radically collaborative by nature. Joining forces with the rebel alliance that is Plan A is the natural next step in this: a new type of offering for clients that give them access to a diverse, senior team that can shape shift to provide the right team for the right task at the right time." Said Chapter founders Gareth Kay and Neil Robinson. "We couldn't be more excited about what we will be able to build together."

About Plan A

Plan A is a creative federation built for the unique needs of the modern marketing era. Plan A joins together unique best-in-class creative and strategic talent with centralized client services to provide a friction-free senior, leaner and meaner model. Co-CEO and founder MT Carney is the former Head of Marketing for Disney and co-founder of Naked Communications. Co-CEO and founder Andrew Essex is the former CEO of Droga5 and The Tribeca Film Festival. info@plan-a-ww.com.

About Tether

Tether was born in 2008 as a multidiscipline creative agency. Our uniquely diverse expertise lets us craft brand stories through disciplines ranging from strategy, brand identity and naming to environmental, digital, product design and advertising. Clients include Amazon, Microsoft and Red Bull, among others.

About Chapter

Chapter is a new type of creative studio focused on designing soulful brands that thrive in today's world of unreasonable expectations. Clients include Google, Airbnb, and Sonos, among others.

About TwoFiveSix

Twofivesix is an agency with a focus on marketing for the gaming industry, from esports to Twitch to video games. We prepare brands for the future of play and interactivity. Clients include Intel, GE, and PBS, among others.

About The New New Thing

Founded by veteran communications strategist Brooke Hammerling, The New New Thing is a strategic advisory for founders, CEOs and the senior leadership of the most innovative companies. Storytelling and connectivity are key pieces to the growth and the success of a brand and The New New Thing works with each company to develop and execute a unique and tailored strategy. www.thenewnewthing.co

About Untitled Worldwide

Untitled Worldwide is an award-winning marketing and communications agency that offers bespoke solutions rooted in strategic thinking. We grow businesses and builds brands using creative, often unconventional solutions, always in partnership with our clients and with a mind toward meaningfully growing businesses. Recent clients include GAP, Glossier, LG, Oscar Health Insurance and Game of War.

About Van's General Store

Van's General Store is a modern advertising agency that specializes in multi-faceted brand and marketing solutions. Opened in 2012 by actor/director Liev Schreiber and artist/adman Scott Carlson, VGS is rooted in distinguished marketing that often amalgamates with groundbreaking entertainment. From 360° advertising campaigns to art shows, product design, branding to short films, VGS hones immersive storytelling experiences for the likes of Hulu, Cadillac, PepsiCo, Chevrolet, Vespa and more.

About Twin Studio

The Twin Studio team are a London-based agency delivering engaging content for fashion and art-driven brands. Our expertise spans editorial, strategy, art direction, moving image, copywriting, design, styling, content and curation, artistic consultancy and publishing. We create strategically-led advertising campaigns, online destinations, editorial content, and innovative digital experiences to drive consumer engagement and awareness.

About Beekman Social

Helmed by former Vanity Fair Head of Social, Jeffrey Tousey, Beekman Social specializes in creating social-first and platform-specific content that is optimized for maximum engagement. We have assembled an exclusive group of premier social media experts to deliver exceptional content and invaluable results. Clients include Nespresso, Vanity Fair.

