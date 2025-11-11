FOUR NEW SERIES COMING TO WLIW FROM NEWSDAY TV GROUP

TO BE BROADCAST ON WLIW ON TUESDAYS

AND PREMIERE ON YOUTUBE EVERY FRIDAY

November premieres include It's Your Business Long Island and Newsday Investigates: The Forgotten; Island Insider and Out East with Doug Geed begin in December

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning in November, four series produced by NEWSDAY TV will be broadcast on WLIW, a member of the WNET family of companies serving viewers throughout New York City's five boroughs, Long Island, Westchester, New Jersey, and Connecticut, as well as Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM. It's Your Business Long Island provides viewers with practical approaches to the challenge of navigating finances. Newsday Investigates: The Forgotten dives into the cold cases of over 100 women's deaths on Long Island since the 1970s.

The programs stream on tv.Newsday.com and other Newsday platforms and will premiere on youtube.com/ThirteenWNET on Fridays throughout November and December. The programs will also be broadcast on WLIW-FM on select Sundays at 11am beginning on November 23.

NewsdayTV's It's Your Business Long Island (Tuesday, November 11 at 5 p.m. ET) explores local economic news and features expert insights from Newsday business reporters and industry experts who explore Long Island's economy. With nearly three million residents in Nassau and Suffolk counties, the series examines how local developments impact the region and what it means for your bottom line.

Newsday Investigates: The Forgotten (Tuesday, November 18 at 5 pm ET) provides a half-hour investigation into how law enforcement is working to solve the deaths of more than 100 women on Long Island since 1976, and why so many of these cold cases remain unsolved. Cold cases can take detectives years to solve, yet neither the Nassau nor Suffolk police departments have maintained dedicated cold-case units in recent years. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn and investigative reporter Sandra Peddie examine how law enforcement is working to bring closure to victims' families — and why so many questions remain.

"We are so pleased to bring this programming from Newsday to our channels and viewers on Long Island," said Diane Masciale, Vice President, WNET Station Group. "These programs are perfectly suited to join the slate of informative and entertaining news and reporting content that our station consistently broadcasts with stories that are relevant to the Long Island community."

"Newsday and WLIW share the same deep commitment to strong local journalism," said Newsday's President and Owner Pat Dolan. "We are thrilled to share our NewsdayTV content with WLIW's audiences on both television and radio."

In December, WLIW will broadcast two series from NewsdayTV that give audiences a closer look at life on Long Island. Island Insider(Tuesday, December 9, at 5 pm ET) delivers in-depth coverage of local news that shapes Long Island — from politics and public policy to education, safety, and community affairs. Through insightful analysis and thoughtful discussion, the program keeps viewers informed and engaged with the stories that impact their communities most.

Out East with Doug Geed (Tuesday, December 23, at 5 pm ET) takes viewers on a journey through the unique places that define Long Island's East End. From memorable wine tasting experiences at local vineyards, to picking fresh vegetables at family-run farms, Doug Geed highlights the region's rich agricultural roots and the small businesses that give the East End its one-of-a-kind character.

WLIW is one of America's most respected and innovative public media providers. Since the first broadcast in 1969, public media station WLIW has served residents of Long Island and the greater tri-state community by delivering quality arts, education and public affairs programming on-air and online. WLIW is committed to delivering lifelong learning and meaningful experiences to our communities.

