Four of Hemisphere's Leading Hispanic Networks Available on DIRECTV NOW

MIAMI, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV) ("Hemisphere" or the "Company"), the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading broadcast and cable television and digital content platforms, today announced that four of its leading U.S. Spanish-language cable networks are available on DIRECTV NOW, the satellite provider's live streaming service. Cinelatino, WAPA América, Centroamérica TV and Pasiones are part of the service's 'Todo y Mas' and "DIRECTV NOW Español" packages, which launched on June 19, 2018.

"We congratulate DIRECTV on the launch of the comprehensive 'Todo y Mas' package and the add-on 'En Español' package on the DIRECTV NOW platform, offering U.S. Hispanics another way to consume their favorite channels," said Alan J. Sokol, President and CEO of Hemisphere. "Our channels serve the nation's largest Hispanic groups with the best programming from their countries of origin, and we're confident they will help drive subscriptions to DIRECTV NOW."

Cinelatino is the nation's highest-rated Spanish-language movie channel, featuring the largest selection of contemporary Spanish-language blockbusters and critically-acclaimed titles from Mexico, Latin America, Spain and the Caribbean; WAPA America is the leading cable network targeting Puerto Ricans and other Caribbean Hispanics living in the U.S., featuring the highly rated news and entertainment programming produced by the number one broadcaster in Puerto Rico; Centroamérica TV is the leading network targeting U.S.-based Central Americans, featuring the most popular news, entertainment and soccer programming from Central America; and Pasiones is the predominant network for telenovelas and drama series in Spanish.

About Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV) is the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading broadcast and cable television and digital content platforms. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hemisphere owns and operates five leading U.S. Hispanic cable networks, two Latin American cable networks, and the leading broadcast television network in Puerto Rico, and has ownership interests in REMEZCLA, an influential digital media company, Canal 1, a new broadcast television network in Colombia and PANTAYA, a Spanish-language OTT service in the U.S.

Investor Relations Contact

Edelman Financial Communications for Hemisphere Media Group

Danielle O'Brien

646.277.1289

Danielle.obrien@edelman.com

Media Contacts

Hemisphere Media Group

Katie Melenbrink

646.705.2874

kmelenbrink@hemispheretv.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-of-hemispheres-leading-hispanic-networks-available-on-directv-now-300670113.html

SOURCE Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.