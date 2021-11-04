Four Oral Presentations from the International Myeloma Foundation-Supported iStopMM Study to Take Center Stage at 2021 ASH Annual Meeting

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) today announced that data from the IMF-supported iStopMM study will be showcased in four oral presentations at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, December 11-14. Serum samples from more than 75,000 individuals are enabling the study's Iceland-based research team to shed much-needed light on the early development of myeloma, a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells, and consider the potential benefits of early screening for MGUS, myeloma's precursor condition.

"The iStopMM data presented at ASH can impact the treatment of myeloma in a number of ways, both now and in the future," said Dr. Brian G.M. Durie, IMF Chairman of the Board and a study co-author.

Launched in 2016, iStopMM (Iceland Screens, Treats, or Prevents Multiple Myeloma) is the first population-based screening study for MGUS, said principal investigator, Dr. Sigurdur Y. Kristinsson of the University of Iceland. The study also includes a randomized trial of follow-up strategies.

"These are the very first presentations to come out of the iStopMM study and it is extremely encouraging for us that they are so well received, highlighting its relevance and importance," said Dr. Kristinsson. "It confirms that iStopMM really has the potential to profoundly impact the field of multiple myeloma."

The four iStopMM abstracts investigate: the impact of very early screening for MGUS and early intervention in smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM); the understanding of when to initiate treatment at the SMM stage; the risk of COVID-19 in MGUS; and new testing that could lead to a more accurate diagnosis of monoclonal disease in those with kidney dysfunction.

iStopMM is one of several global research projects supported by the IMF Black Swan Research Initiative, which is committed to finding a cure for myeloma.

Oral presentations at ASH 2021 from the iStopMM study:

Screening for Monoclonal Gammopathy of Undetermined Significance: A Population-Based Randomized Clinical Trial. First Results from the Iceland Screens, Treats, or Prevents Multiple Myeloma (iStopMM) Study (Abstract #156, Session: 652. Saturday, December 11 , 12:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m. ET . Georgia World Congress Center, Georgia Ballroom 1-3. Presenter: Dr. Sigurdur Y. Kristinsson .)

(Abstract #156, Session: 652. , . Georgia World Congress Center, Georgia Ballroom 1-3. Presenter: Dr. .) Prevalence of Smoldering Multiple Myeloma: Results from the Iceland Screens, Treats, or Prevents Multiple Myeloma (iStopMM) Study (Abstract #151, Session: 652. Saturday, December 11, 2021 , 12:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m. ET . Georgia World Congress Center, Georgia Ballroom 1-3. Presenter: Dr. Sigrun Thorsteinsdottir .)

(Abstract #151, Session: 652. , . Georgia World Congress Center, Georgia Ballroom 1-3. Presenter: Dr. .) Monoclonal Gammopathy of Undetermined Significance and COVID-19: Results from the Population-Based Iceland Screens Treats or Prevents Multiple Myeloma (iStopMM) Study (Abstract #154, Session: 652. Saturday, December 11, 2021 , 12:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m. ET . Georgia World Congress Center, Georgia Ballroom 1-3. Presenter: Dr. Saemundur Rognvaldsson.)

(Abstract #154, Session: 652. , . Georgia World Congress Center, Georgia Ballroom 1-3. Presenter: Dr. Saemundur Rognvaldsson.) Defining New Reference Intervals for Serum Free Light Chains in Individuals with Reduced Kidney Function: Results of the Population- Based on Iceland Screens Treats or Prevents Multiple Myeloma (iStopMM) Study (Abstract #542, Session: 652. Sunday, December 12 , 4:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. ET . Georgia World Congress Center, Hall A1. Presenter: Dr. Thorir E. Long .)

Abstracts are available on the ASH website at https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting/abstracts.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org. Follow the IMF on Twitter @IMFmyeloma.

For more information, contact:

Debra Gendel

[email protected]

310.710.1903

Sapna Kumar,

[email protected]

818.487.7455 ext. 258

SOURCE International Myeloma Foundation

Related Links

http://www.myeloma.org

