Four Outstanding Female Leaders at WOW! Earn Cablefax's "Most Powerful Women" Honor

Teresa Elder, Leslie Peabody, Amy Bell, and Misty Jensen awarded for dedicated leadership and impactful contributions to the broadband industry

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced its Chief Executive Officer, Teresa Elder; Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, Leslie Peabody; Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Amy Bell; and Vice President of Business Sales and Advertising, Misty Jensen have been named honorees on the 2024 Cablefax "Most Powerful Women" list of influential industry leaders. This recognition celebrates their outstanding leadership and dedication to advancing the telecommunications industry.

The annual award champions women who have driven business success and inspired innovation, while also supporting the growth and success of other executives, fostering a more dynamic and inclusive industry. This marks the seventh year in a row that WOW! has been recognized, with Teresa receiving her sixth honor, Leslie her second, and Misty and Amy their first.

Elder's visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to innovation and growth have continuously landed her a spot on Cablefax's list. Over the past year, she has successfully steered the company through a transformative phase, expanding WOW!'s all-fiber footprint while spearheading its shift to a high-margin streaming model. Beyond her operational achievements, Teresa is a champion of corporate culture and community engagement.

Peabody has earned her Mentor of the Year title through transforming the company's culture and employee experience. She has driven an award-winning Inclusion and Belonging program, where she established a core team to enhance the company's practices, and launched Employee Resource Groups to drive equity and inclusion within WOW!'s culture. Leslie's mentorship has also empowered numerous female colleagues to achieve new professional heights, underscoring her role as a true champion of growth and innovation.

Bell has driven WOW!'s customer growth in both legacy and fiber expansion markets through skillful management and elevation of the company's brand with impactful marketing initiatives and record setting gains in the e-commerce channel. Most recently driving success with the launch of all new simplified pricing and an industry leading partnership with YouTube TV. Beyond her contributions at WOW!, she serves as a member of the Syndeo Institute Advisory Council, which advocates and expands the reach of the institute's educational offerings, programs, resources and events. Bell's commitment to fostering company growth and creating meaningful community impact reinforces why she's deserving of Cablefax's recognition.

With over 20 years of industry experience, Jensen brings a wealth of knowledge and an unmatched passion for her work. She has been instrumental in driving new customer growth through innovative campaigns, most recently ensuring WOW!'s successful entry into new markets like Central Florida. Jensen's strategic focus on developing and executing advertising product roadmaps has consistently unlocked new market opportunities, making her a key member of the WOW! team.

"Thank you to Cablefax for recognizing my incredible colleagues, who have demonstrated unparalleled leadership, innovation, and a commitment to fostering growth both within WOW! and in the communities we serve," said WOW! CEO Teresa Elder. "I'm proud to share this achievement with them – it's through our shared vision and dedication that WOW! continues to make a meaningful impact on the industry."

This year's list of Cablefax Most Powerful Women honorees is available online and featured in the 2024 special edition of Cablefax: The Magazine.

To learn more about WOW!, please visit www.wowway.com.

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber networks in Central Florida and Greenville County, South Carolina. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 11 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last seven consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.