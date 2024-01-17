Four Peaks Brewing and Bad Birdie Unleash Powerhouse Collaboration, Introducing Custom Craft Beer and Limited-Edition Apparel

News provided by

Four Peaks Brewing Co.

17 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Peaks Brewing, Arizona's #1 craft brewery, and Bad Birdie, the bold and disruptive golf apparel brand, join forces to launch a limited-edition apparel collection and a drinkable, year-round beer, Bad Birdie Juicy Golden Ale.

Combining Bad Birdie's innovative designs with Four Peaks' brewing expertise, this collaboration aims to disrupt the golf scene, emphasizing inclusivity and good times.

Trevor Needle, Four Peaks Marketing Director, expressed excitement for the collaboration brew, saying, "Bad Birdie Juicy Golden Ale is a crushable, bold beer with a subtle, crisp taste of passionfruit, orange and guava flavors. It's the ultimate companion for those 21-and-over."

CEO and Founder of Bad Birdie, Jason Richardson, also shared enthusiasm. "It's easy to drink, and you're probably going to want to have more than one. This collaboration is a continuation of Bad Birdie's mission to disrupt golf and push the sport toward being more innovative." 

The exclusive apparel collection, inspired by the Bad Birdie Juicy Golden Ale, offers a range of products, blending classic style with modern flair through an earthy colorway of greens, blues and creams. Highlights include: Core Polos, Four Peaks Graphic Tees, Four Peaks Hoodies, Four Peaks Quarterzips, Four Peaks Golf Can and Rope Hats; Four Peaks Driver Headcover and Towel.

The limited-edition apparel is exclusively available at the Four Peaks pub in Tempe, BadBirdieGolf.com and via the Bad Birdie app. Bad Birdie Juicy Golden Ale can be found at the Four Peaks pub in Tempe, select retailers in Arizona, as well as Instacart. Full availability is listed at FourPeaks.com.

About Four Peaks: Based in Tempe, Arizona, Four Peaks Brewing has defined craft beer in the Southwest since its founding in 1996. Their flagship beers, Kilt Lifter and Wow Wheat, have made Four Peaks the largest brewery in Arizona and a top 50 craft brewery in the US. Learn more at fourpeaks.com or follow @fourpeaksbrew on Instagram.

About Bad Birdie: Bad Birdie develops new, disruptive apparel that moves golf forward into a more innovative and inclusive space. They set the trends, the tone and the example for what the game can be to current and next-generation golfers. Available online at www.badbirdiegolf.com or on the Bad Birdie App.

SOURCE Four Peaks Brewing Co.

