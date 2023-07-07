Four Persecuted Christian Women To Share Powerful Stories During Hearts of Fire Virtual Event from The Voice of the Martyrs

BARTLESVILLE, Okla., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love you and I forgive you," Anita Smith said to husband Ronnie's murderers during a national TV interview.

Her Christlike words riveted reporters and inspired believers worldwide as they saw her faith in action after her husband was killed while living and working in Libya on mission to show Christ.

Anita's powerful story is one of four featured in the upcoming Hearts of Fire Virtual Event airing online at 7 p.m. EDT, July 14th.

The Hearts of Fire Virtual Event from The Voice of the Martyrs, in partnership with Lifeway, is a free online event designed for churches and individuals to ignite a passion for persecuted Christians around the world.

Smith is just one of four heroic women who will share testimonies of faithfulness amidst suffering and persecution. Also scheduled to speak are:

  • Gracia Burnham, held captive for 376 days by Islamic extremists in the Philippines.
  • Helen Berhane, imprisoned in a shipping container for 32 months in Eritrea.
  • Susanna Koh, whose husband was abducted in Malaysia in 2017 and hasn't been seen since.

"These four women showed incredible commitment to Christ in the face of opposition," said Todd Nettleton, host of VOM Radio. "And they found–even amidst suffering and loss–that God was faithful to them, an ever-present help in times of trouble."

"Their stories will certainly inspire us," Nettleton continued, "But beyond that, I think these stories challenge each of us to consider whether we can have the same boldness, the same faithfulness, when we encounter difficult times in our own lives."

The Hearts of Fire Virtual Event will air in English and Spanish. Grammy Award-winning artist Michael W. Smith will lead worship for English-speaking viewers, while the Spanish-language version will feature award-winning Latin Christian worship leader Christine D'Clario.

VOM hosted a similar event in 2021 when more than 100,000 individuals and 1,200 churches in more than 50 countries gathered to hear stories from three male Christian workers falsely accused, arrested and imprisoned for their faith.

Churches can register online at www.heartsevent.com. There is no charge to view or host the event.

VOM provides free resources for churches such as host guides, books for attendees and free access to a six-week discipleship group study about the ministry's cofounder Sabina Wurmbrand.

