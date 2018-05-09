Four-Person Litigation Team Joins Bracewell's New York Office

"We're pleased to welcome Allan, Keith, Josh and Russ to Bracewell," said Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "The highly regarded group is a wonderful addition to our market-leading litigation practice."

Taffet has more than 30 years of experience litigating complex commercial and financial disputes involving securities, derivatives, employment and non-competition, breach of contract and contract construction, fraud, RICO, shareholder and partnership disputes and dissolutions, and real estate. He has tried numerous matters in federal and state courts, as well as before arbitration panels and administrative bodies. Taffet served in supervisory positions in the Civil Division of the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York in the 1990s. He also was an adjunct professor at Fordham University School of Law for 20 years. Taffet graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. from Columbia University and earned his J.D. at Harvard Law School.

Blackman defends clients against claims of fraud, breach of contract, RICO and violations of securities law. He has experience in commercial litigation, securities litigation, intellectual property litigation and white collar defense. Blackman has represented financial services clients in various federal and state court actions filed nationwide, including FINRA proceedings in New York, New Jersey, Florida and Georgia. He graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and graduated cum laude with a J.D. from Harvard Law School, where he was senior editor of the Journal of Law and Technology.

Klein represents individuals and corporations in complex disputes involving corporate, commercial and securities matters. He has advised both plaintiffs and defendants in claims for breach of contract, fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, tortious interference and civil RICO violations. In addition to regularly appearing before federal and state courts, he has extensive experience representing broker-dealers and registered representatives in FINRA arbitration proceedings. Klein is also called upon to handle complex regulatory inquiries and internal investigations. He graduated cum laude with a B.A. from Yeshiva University and earned his J.D. at Brooklyn Law School.

Gallaro represents private and public entities in an array of complex commercial litigation matters that involve securities, derivatives, fraud, RICO and contract disputes, most notably in the financial services and commercial sectors. He regularly appears in state and federal courts, as well as in arbitration proceedings and before FINRA. Gallaro earned his B.A. at Georgetown University and J.D. at Columbia University School of Law.

"The arrival of these outstanding litigators in our New York office builds on our strengths and expands the national reach of Bracewell's litigation team," said Stephen B. Crain, a member of the firm's management committee and chair of the litigation section, which in 2017 was named "Large Law Firm Litigation Department of the Year" by Texas Lawyer.

With this addition of Taffet, Blackman and Klein, Bracewell has made nine strategic partner hires within the last five months. Damian Watkin and John Gilbert joined Bracewell's London office in December to help establish an international disputes practice focused on the energy industry. In March, Nicolai J. Sarad and Fernando J. Rodriguez Marin joined the New York office as partners in the project finance group, following the arrival of Nancy C. LeGros as a healthcare partner in Dallas. In April, James P. Plummer joined Bracewell's San Antonio office as a partner in the public finance group.

"We're excited to join a firm with a strong growth trajectory and commitment to client service," said Taffet. "Each of us is looking forward to working with our new Bracewell colleagues in helping our clients resolve the complex litigation issues facing companies today."

