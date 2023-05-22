Four Physicians from ENT & Allergy of Delaware Are Recognized as Top Doctors by Philadelphia Magazine for 2023

NEWARK, Del., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENT & Allergy of Delaware, a Parallel ENT & Allergy supported practice, proudly announces the recognition of four practice physicians as "Top Doctors" by Philadelphia Magazine for 2023. The Top Doctors recognition is a peer-nominated distinction.

Founded in 2010, ENT & Allergy of Delaware is a leader in quality ENT, allergy, and audiology care in the Mid-Atlantic region. The practice has a preeminent team of 17 board-certified physicians, 12 audiologists, and over 140 support staff. ENT & Allergy of Delaware offers comprehensive ear, nose, and throat care. The practice also offers allergy testing and treatment, audiology, and hearing aid services.

ENT & Allergy of Delaware's Top Doctors for 2023

Sokun Ky Bhatti, MD – Sokun Ky Bhatti, MD is a board-certified Allergist and Immunologist. This is the second year she has earned Top Doctor status in the Philadelphia region.

Dr. Bhatti grew up in the Philadelphia area and attended Villanova University where she graduated Magna Cum Laude in Biology. She received her medical degree from Jefferson Medical College and then completed an Internal Medicine residency at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio. She went on to Wake Forest University – Baptist Medical Center in North Carolina for her Allergy and Immunology Fellowship. After fellowship, she joined the Allergy and Asthma Center of North Carolina where she was a partner prior to moving to the Northeast in 2020.

In addition to a busy clinical practice where she sees adult and pediatric patients with a range of allergic and immunologic conditions, she also is a guest lecturer at the University of Delaware Speech Pathology graduate program. Dr. Bhatti is a Fellow of the American College of Allergy and Immunology and a member of the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology.

Kieran Connolly, MD – Kieran Connolly, MD is a board-certified Otolaryngologist and Head and Neck Surgeon. This is the fifth consecutive year Dr. Connolly is recognized as a Top Doctor in the Philadelphia region. He has also received Top Doctor recognition in Delaware Today seven times.

Dr. Connolly spent much of his childhood in Wilmington, Delaware, but also lived in the Philippines and Japan. He has been in practice in Delaware for 22 years. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Delaware and went on to receive his medical education at Jefferson Medical College. He completed his residency at Wake Forest University – Baptist Medical Center, where he also served as chief resident. He is a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha and Hobart Armory Hare medical honor societies.

He is one of the founding members of ENT and Allergy of Delaware where he had a leadership role since its inception. Dr. Connolly served as the Chief of the Section of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery at Christiana Care Health System from 2016 until 2023. He is also on the Board of Directors of Delaware Outpatient Center for Surgery. He is an attending physician at Christiana Care and St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware.

Neil Hockstein, MD – Neil Hockstein, MD is a board-certified Otolaryngologist and Head and Neck Surgeon. This is the fifth consecutive year that Dr. Hockstein earned Top Doctor recognition in the Philadelphia region. He also earned Top Doctor recognition from Delaware Today every year since 2009 (13 years).

Dr. Hockstein is one of the founders and practice leaders of ENT & Allergy of Delaware. He is a member of the Board of Directors for Parallel ENT & Allergy, a national practice management organization for ENT and allergy practices. Dr. Hockstein is the Medical Director of Surgical Subspecialty Care for the Christiana Care Health System in Newark, Delaware. He is also the Director of Head and Neck Multidisciplinary Care for the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center at Christiana Care. He is an attending physician at Christina Care and St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware.

Dr. Hockstein is an active volunteer and teacher, and he has been recognized with an impressive list of awards and honors for his work. Most recently he served as a panelist before the U.S. Surgeon General regarding physician burnout. He also served as a panelist before the Delaware Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights on The Covid-19 Impact on People of Color in Delaware.

Dr. Hockstein received his undergraduate degree from Johns Hopkins University and went on to graduate with honors from Jefferson Medical College. He completed his residency at the University of Pennsylvania where he served as chief resident.

He has published over 45 articles in peer-reviewed medical journals and has lectured across the country on the treatment of sinus disease and head and neck cancer. Professionally, Dr. Hockstein most enjoys the day-to-day care and rapport with his patients.

David Kennedy, MD – Board-certified Otolaryngologist David Kennedy, MD is known for his work in pioneering endoscopic sinus surgery and minimally invasive endoscopic skull base surgery. Dr. Kennedy has earned Top Doctor recognition 20 years consecutively, which is every year Philadelphia Magazine has given the award. He has also earned Top Doctor status for many years by Delaware Today.

Previously Dr. Kennedy served as Chair of the Department of Otorhinolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery and Vice Dean at the University of Pennsylvania where he also continues clinical practice as a Professor. He is a Past President of the American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, the American Rhinologic Society, the International Rhinologic Society and the International Symposium of Inflammation and Allergy of the Nose (ISIAN). He is a prior recipient of the AAO-HNS Board of Governors Practitioner Excellence Award. He earned the 2010 National Physician of the Year for Clinical Excellence by Castle Connolly, Publishers of America's Top Doctors. He is included by the American College of Surgeons as one of the 100 most influential surgeons of the 20th Century.

About Philadelphia Magazine's "Top Doctors" List

Each year, Philadelphia Magazine partners with healthcare researcher Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. to create a definitive list of the best doctors in the Philadelphia region. Castle Connolly has more than 30 years of experience researching, reviewing, and selecting Top Doctors. The goal is to help people find the best health care by connecting patients with best-in-class providers.

Castle Connolly's physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both the national and regional levels. Its online nomination process is open to all licensed physicians in America. Participants are able to nominate physicians in any medical specialty and in any part of the country. Castle Connolly's research team thoroughly vets each physician's professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history and, if available, outcomes data. The Castle Connolly Doctor Directory is the largest network of peer-nominated physicians in the nation.

About Parallel ENT & Allergy

Parallel ENT & Allergy is a physician-centric practice management organization for ENT and allergy practices. Parallel provides strategic, operational, and administrative support, so physicians can spend less time worrying about the business of medicine and more time caring for their patients. Parallel ENT & Allergy is backed by Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm with deep healthcare experience.

To learn more about Parallel ENT & Allergy, or to inquire about becoming a supported practice, visit https://parallelenta.com/.

Press Contact:

Suz Murphy

Parallel ENT & Allergy Marketing

[email protected]

630.667.7587

SOURCE Parallel ENT & Allergy Partners