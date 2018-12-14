Four Reasons to Step into the New Year with WatermarkPointe

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectacular amenities and pristine sunsets set the stage at WatermarkPointe's condos for sale in New Rochelle, NY and the resort lifestyle they offer. This serene environment encourages a sense of well-being through an array of opportunities to maintain a healthy lifestyle. WatermarkPointe reveals four reasons to make WatermarkPointe your new home as you step into the New Year.

Elevate your atmosphere. The space in which you reside has a dramatic impact on your overall quality of life. Living beachside allows you to wake up with renewed clarity and peace of mind each and every morning. Open the curtains and take in WatermarkPointe's stunning views of the beautiful Long Island Sound over a cup of coffee or tea. Step out onto your expansive terrace and breathe in the glorious air as you plan to make the most of your day. Be mindful and peaceful among your beautiful surroundings.

Enjoy your amenities. WatermarkPointe's exclusive amenities will help you kick-start your New Year's resolutions—and keep them. The beginning of the year is the perfect time to hit the reset button and make a healthy fresh start. With our fully equipped waterfront fitness center and outdoor pool, staying fit in 2019 is easier than ever. Walk or jog on ribbons of gorgeous beaches or take your yoga mat to our lushly landscaped front lawn for a yoga session.

Watch the sunset. End each day by relaxing as the sun sets over the sparkling water. Then, wind down with a soothing soak in your luxurious master bath. Light some candles, play some soft music and take your favorite beverage with you. It's the perfect start to a restful night's sleep.

Walk the parks. Take a hike in one of the many parks surrounding WatermarkPointe to clear your mind and ponder your New Year's Resolutions. Make sure to set small goals that are attainable and share your new lifestyle changes with family and friends for an added sense of accomplishment—and accountability.

About WatermarkPointe

WatermarkPointe New Rochelle Condos are high-end, luxury condominiums offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy waterfront living in a beachfront condo while being close to Manhattan. A strong, hands-on Westchester builder/developer, National Realty and Development Corp, whose diverse background encompasses residential, commercial and retail projects throughout the Northeast, is fully dedicated to creating a spectacular waterfront residential lifestyle.

