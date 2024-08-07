FOUR ROSES 2024 LIMITED EDITION SMALL BATCH BOURBON TO LAUNCH SEPTEMBER 14

This Year's Marks the 17th Edition of the Highly Anticipated Annual Release, Made with Four Distinct Bourbon Batches

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Four Roses Distillery , the award-winning Kentucky bourbon distillery, announced it will release its 2024 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon on September 14. This release will be the 17th in its series of annual limited-quantity special bottlings.

Non-chill filtered and bottled at 108.2 proof, the 2024 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon features four hand-selected batches aged 12 to 20 years. Chosen from Four Roses' 10 distinct bourbon recipes , this year's limited edition blend is composed of a 12-year-old bourbon from the OBSV recipe, a 15-year-old OESK, a 16-year-old OESF, and a 20-year-old OBSV.

"Each year, we strive to bring a new and exciting experience to your glass by blending variations of our distinct recipes to create something you've never tasted before from Four Roses," said Brent Elliott, Four Roses Master Distiller. "This year, the recipes we hand-selected have created something truly vibrant, bright and unique, while still maintaining a nice delicate spice at the end."

The four batches used to create the 2024 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon result in notes of creamy vanilla, honey, and brown sugar on the nose, followed by flavors of ripe berries and tangy citrus on the palate. To balance the layers of complexity and sweetness, herbal notes and Four Roses' signature mellow spice provide a smooth finish.

This year, Four Roses will distribute approximately 16,000 750ml limited edition bottles in the United States at a suggested retail price of $220. Bourbon fans will have a chance to purchase their bottle at the Four Roses Distillery Visitor Center in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky or at the Visitor Center at Four Roses Warehouse & Bottling Facility in Cox's Creek, Kentucky starting on September 14. The 2024 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon will also roll out to select retailers across the country starting this September. More information on the 2024 Limited Edition Small Batch release and how to purchase a bottle can be found on the website .

For more information on Four Roses Distillery and its bourbons, please visit www.fourrosesbourbon.com

About Four Roses Distillery

Established in 1888, Four Roses combines two mashbills with five proprietary yeast strains to distill and age 10 distinct bourbon recipes, each with its own unique flavor profile. With distilling and warehousing operations in Lawrenceburg and Cox's Creek, Kentucky, respectively, Four Roses is available in all 50 states. This past year, Four Roses received 58 awards, including 2 Double Platinum medals, 3 Platinum medals, 9 Double Gold medals and 26 Gold medals from esteemed competitions such as the American Whiskey Masters and Whiskies of the World. For more information, visit www.fourrosesbourbon.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

