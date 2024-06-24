Four Roses Distillery and Ooni Pizza Ovens Release Limited Edition Bourbon Barrel Aged Honey for Summer Entertaining

The Heritage Bourbon Brand and Leader of Home Pizza Ovens Partner to Add a Sweet Touch to Homemade Pizzas and Cocktails

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Four Roses Distillery , the award-winning Kentucky-based bourbon brand, and Ooni Pizza Ovens , the creator and leader of the home pizza oven market, has announced the release of Ooni & Four Roses Bourbon Barrel Aged Honey. The new limited edition product is an ode to summer's perfect pairing – pizzas and cocktails – and taps into both brands' dedication to bringing people together to create lasting memories.

This summer, Four Roses aims to shine a light on the versatility of bourbon, a spirit commonly reserved for the colder fall and winter months. To urge consumers to incorporate Four Roses into their summer rotation, the brand collaborated with Ooni Pizza Ovens to craft the perfect ingredient that can be mixed and matched, bringing together the elevated flavors of sweet and savory. To show just a few of the ways the Ooni & Four Roses Bourbon Barrel Aged Honey can be used, Four Roses' lead mixologist, Abby Martinie, and Ooni's chefs have created complementary cocktail and pizza pairings using the bourbon barrel aged honey to showcase different flavor profiles that can be enjoyed over cherished summer moments.

"I like offering different ways to enjoy bourbon, outside of its traditional expectation," says Four Roses Brand Ambassador and Mixologist, Abby Martinie. "Four Roses is such an iconic brand, so it was fun to incorporate a fresh twist by infusing Small Batch's delightful fruit and spice notes into a new product. Using the honey in these new cocktail recipes, and collaborating with Ooni's team to develop flavor pairings, we crafted cocktails with refreshing, sessionable, and complementary flavor profiles, unique to their pizza recipes."

The bourbon barrel aged honey was crafted in partnership with Bohman Bee Company , specialists in creating local raw honey. Once sourced, the honey was then aged in ex-Four Roses barrels that once aged its Small Batch bourbon. The barrels were freshly dumped and never rinsed to fully impart the richest essence of bourbon. The end result is a honey with tasting notes of ripened red berries and dried spices, perfect for drizzling on freshly made pizza and a sweetener in summer cocktails.

"At Ooni, we make high-quality, premium products that are both accessible and versatile, so creating a product with a like-minded brand such as Four Roses was an easy decision. It doesn't get much better than pizza and cocktails with your friends and family," says Ooni Pizza Ovens Founder & Co-CEO Kristian Tapaninaho. "We love working with brands that think a little differently and we're super excited to see how creative our community can get with this complex, bourbon barrel-aged honey - both on their bakes and in their cocktail shakers!

I'm big into whiskies and bourbons alike. In fact, Four Roses has been my go-to bourbon to make an Old Fashioned ever since I visited the distillery in 2018. Being able to combine my love of whiskey and pizza by drizzling on this incredible bourbon honey is just awesome."

The 10 ounce bottle of Ooni & Four Roses Bourbon Barrel Aged Honey is now available for purchase on Ooni Pizza Ovens' website (SRP $16), as well as on ReserveBar as a bundle with Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon (SRP $51.99). Those visiting the Kentucky Bourbon Trail this summer can also purchase the honey at the Four Roses Distillery Visitor Center located in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, while supplies last. For more information, and for all of the cocktail and pizza recipes, visit https://www.fourrosesbourbon.com/cocktails .

Pineapple Bourbon Iced Tea

1.5 oz Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon

2 oz iced tea

0.75 oz Ooni & Four Roses Bourbon Barrel Aged Honey

0.75 oz fresh lemon juice

3-4 pineapple pieces

Garnish: pineapple

DIRECTIONS: Muddle pineapple in a mixing tin then combine all ingredients (except iced tea) in the mixing tin. Add ice. Shake for fifteen seconds or until the cocktail is properly diluted and well chilled. Add iced tea. Double strain into a glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.

PIZZA PAIRING: Honey Glazed Ham & Roasted Pineapple Pizza

TASTING + PAIRING NOTES: With notes of fresh fruit, caramel and spice, Four Roses Small Batch pairs well with both the tropical flavors of pineapple and the rich aromatics and flavors of malt in black iced tea. The Pineapple Bourbon Iced Tea brings a tropical sweetness from the fresh pineapple, balancing the saltiness of ham on the pizza.

About Four Roses Distillery

Established in 1888, Four Roses combines two mashbills with five proprietary yeast strains to distill and age 10 distinct bourbon recipes, each with its own unique flavor profile. With distilling and warehousing operations in Lawrenceburg and Cox's Creek, Kentucky, respectively, Four Roses is available in all 50 states. This past year, Four Roses has received 54 awards, including 2 Double Platinum medals, 3 Platinum medals, 9 Double Gold medals and 22 Gold medals from esteemed competitions such as the American Whiskey Masters and Whiskies of the World. For more information, visit www.fourrosesbourbon.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Ooni

Founded by husband-and-wife team Kristian Tapaninaho and Darina Garland in 2012, Ooni Pizza Ovens revolutionized the outdoor cooking landscape and created a new category when they launched the world's first portable pizza oven. Known for bringing portable pizza ovens to homes all over the world, Ooni is a trailblazing company that creates products to elevate the joy of being together.

Ooni's ovens give users the ability to cook authentic, flame-cooked pizza in just 60 seconds, ready to start cooking in 30 minutes or less and heating up to 950 ˚F — twice the temperature of a home oven and the searing temperature you need for incredible Neapolitan-style pizza.

In addition to offering award-winning ovens, Ooni has a comprehensive range of must-have accessories and carefully curated ingredients for pizza cooks, all available on Ooni.com.

There is only one planet to make pizza on, and Ooni believes they have a responsibility to protect and restore it. Ooni's annual Impact Report gives a detailed summary of their key focus areas, the progress they've made, and lays out what's to come.

In 2022 Ooni became a Certified B Corp™. After undertaking a rigorous assessment and verification process, Ooni has joined a community of like-minded companies and leaders using business as a force for good.

For pizza news, fun pizza topics, and pizza hot takes from celebrity guests, listen to The Pizza Pod Party from Ooni on any podcast network. To explore the full Ooni Pizza Ovens product range, visit ooni.com.

