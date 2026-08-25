The brand's latest limited-edition release celebrates the unexpected journey of a bourbon barrel through its next chapter

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Four Roses Distillery announces Experimental Series No. 002 Honey Cask Finish, the second release in its Experimental Series. Following the successful debut of the series with Experimental Series No. 001 Mizunara Cask Finish, the latest release explores the remarkable life cycle of a barrel beyond its first fill.

Four Roses Distillery Continues Experimental Series with Honey Cask Finished Release

Inspired by Four Roses' partnership with local honey producer Bohman Bee Company, the release gives new purpose to the barrels used to create the Distillery's Bourbon Barrel Aged Honey. Once the honey was removed, the barrels returned to Four Roses for a second fill of bourbon, imparting subtle notes of natural honey while preserving the signature balance and spice of Four Roses.

"One of the things I love most about this release is how naturally it came together," said Master Distiller Brent Elliott. "It simply started with barrels that had already taken on a unique character. The honey is there from the moment you bring the glass to your nose, but it's never artificial or overpowering. If you have the chance to taste it alongside our Bourbon Barrel Aged Honey, you can really appreciate the journey those barrels have taken and the role they've played in both products."

Experimental Series No. 002 blends six-, seven-, and eight-year-old bourbons from the OESQ and OBSK recipes before finishing in the honey-seasoned barrels for three to nine months. The selected barrels were blended and bottled at 104 proof to preserve the balance between classic Four Roses character and the subtle influence of the honey casks. The result offers notes of natural honey, floral undertones, warm baking spice, and a rich, lingering finish.

The Experimental Series is a limited-edition collection that pushes the boundaries of the brand's traditional 10-recipe framework. Long celebrated for its consistency, craftsmanship, and signature ten recipe system, the new series marks one of the most ambitious and innovative periods in the brand's 138-year history, while remaining grounded in the DNA that defines Four Roses Bourbon.

Bottled in a 375ml format, Experimental Series No. 002 will be available exclusively at the Four Roses Distillery and Cox's Creek Visitor Centers starting September 18 at a suggested retail price of $55 plus applicable tax, while supplies last. For more information on Four Roses Distillery and the Experimental Series, please visit www.fourrosesbourbon.com or follow @fourrosesbourbon on Instagram.

About Four Roses Distillery

Established in 1888, Four Roses combines two mashbills with five proprietary yeast strains to distill and age 10 distinct bourbon recipes, each with its own unique flavor profile. With distilling and warehousing operations in Lawrenceburg and Cox's Creek, Kentucky, respectively, Four Roses is available nationally. Four Roses has a long tradition of earning widespread recognition across respected spirits competitions, receiving numerous top‑tier honors that underscore the quality and craftsmanship of its super-premium bourbon portfolio. Among these accolades, Four Roses was also named World's Best Single Barrel at the World Whiskies Awards, further cementing its place among the world's most celebrated bourbon producers. For more information, visit www.fourrosesbourbon.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Be mellow. Be responsible.

SOURCE Four Roses Distillery