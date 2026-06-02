Watch the Story of Four Roses Unfold with Each Chapter of the New Annual Series

LAWRENCEBURG, K.Y., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Four Roses Distillery announces the launch of Anthology, a new ultra-premium annual series of rare and highly limited releases that each tell a distinct chapter of the brand's 138-year story. Launching during one of the distillery's most innovative years to date, Anthology honors Four Roses' rich heritage while exploring the moments, people, and craftsmanship that have shaped the brand over generations.

Four Roses debuts Anthology Series with oldest release in brand history.

The series begins with Chapter One: Origin, the oldest release in Four Roses history; a rare 21-year-old bourbon inspired by the brand's founding story of love and connection. Chapter One: Origin transports consumers back to 1888, when founder Paul Jones Jr. professed his love and intention to marry his Southern belle. She later accepted his proposal by arriving at a grand ball wearing a corsage of four red roses, inspiring Jones to name the distillery after the moment that would define the brand for generations to come.

Meticulously aged for 21 years and designed for collectors and enthusiasts seeking a deeper connection to bourbon history, Chapter One reflects Four Roses' unwavering passion and dedication for craftsmanship and meaningful connection today.

"This release represents more than age; it represents legacy," said Brent Elliott, Master Distiller at Four Roses. "With Anthology, we wanted to create a series that allows us to tell the deeper stories behind Four Roses through rare and intentional releases. Chapter One: Origin pays tribute to the moment that inspired our name and the values of connection and passion that continue to define our brand today."

Crafted from the OBSF recipe, known for its delicate herbal notes and rich fruit character, the 21-year-old bourbon was matured under careful stewardship, resulting in an exceptionally layered and elegant profile and bottled at up to 124.9 proof. On the nose, deep apricot is mingled with vanilla and spiced mint. The palate unfolds with creamy oak tones, deep flavors of ripe cherry, cacao and rich honey, culminating in a rich finish of antique oak and lingering rich fruit.

The launch of Anthology coincides with Meet Me with Four Roses, the brand's campaign that places Four Roses at the heart of life's shared moments by celebrating those rare pauses away from the noise, when people connect more deeply with those who matter most, all elevated with a glass of Four Roses Bourbon in hand. Continuing this spirit of connection, Four Roses will host an immersive pop-up experience at the brand's original headquarters on Louisville's historic Whiskey Row, offering guests an up-close, first-hand look at the story, craftsmanship, and legacy behind Four Roses. Through curated experiences inspired by the inaugural Anthology release, visitors will step deeper into the brand's history while exploring the inspiration and artistry behind Chapter One: Origin.

Chapter One: Origin will be available exclusively at the Four Roses Visitor Center beginning July 10 and at the Whiskey Row event on July 11 for a suggested retail price of $500. Around 1,200 bottles will be released, underscoring the rarity and collectability of the inaugural chapter.

For updates on news and events pertaining to the Anthology series, visit FourRosesBourbon.com and follow @FourRosesBourbon on social media.

About Four Roses Distillery

Established in 1888, Four Roses combines two mashbills with five proprietary yeast strains to distill and age 10 distinct bourbon recipes, each with its own unique flavor profile. With distilling and warehousing operations in Lawrenceburg and Cox's Creek, Kentucky, respectively, Four Roses is available in all 50 states. Four Roses has a long tradition of earning widespread recognition across respected spirits competitions, receiving numerous top‑tier honors that underscore the quality and craftsmanship of its super-premium bourbon portfolio. Among these accolades, Four Roses was also named World's Best Single Barrel at the World Whiskies Awards, further cementing its place among the world's most celebrated bourbon producers. For more information, visit www.fourrosesbourbon.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

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SOURCE Four Roses Distillery