The heritage Kentucky bourbon brand debuts the limited-edition series with a Mizunara cask finish

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Four Roses Distillery announces the launch of its new Experimental Series, a limited-edition collection that pushes the boundaries of the brand's traditional 10-recipe framework. Long celebrated for its consistency, craftsmanship, and signature ten recipe system, the new series marks one of the most ambitious and innovative periods in the brand's 138-year history, while remaining grounded in the DNA that defines Four Roses Bourbon.

Four Roses Distillery Enters a New Era of Bourbon Innovation with Launch of Experimental Series

The inaugural release, Experimental Series No. 001, is a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished in rare Japanese Mizunara oak barrels. Prized in the whiskey world for its rarity and uniquely expressive flavor contribution, Mizunara oak was selected based first and foremost on flavor exploration. Throughout the finishing process, the Four Roses team monitored the barrels closely, pulling samples almost weekly to track maturation and determine the ideal balance point for each barrel individually before blending the final liquid.

"This series is an exciting new chapter for us," says Master Distiller Brent Elliott. "It allows us to take the craftsmanship that's been at the heart of Four Roses and apply it in entirely new ways, experimenting with finishes and techniques that reveal dimensions of flavor our fans haven't experienced before. For me, it's about pushing boundaries while staying true to the character of Four Roses Bourbon, and giving our fans the chance to join us on that journey of discovery."

Experimental Series No. 001 was developed through extensive trials across recipes, yeast strains, barrel specifications, and toast and char combinations to identify the ideal pairing for Mizunara oak's distinctive flavor profile. Ultimately, Elliott selected a six-year-old OBSK recipe for its ability to complement the oak's layered spice characteristics while allowing its sweeter and more nuanced notes to shine through.

The packaging for Experimental Series No. 001 reflects the same balance of innovation and heritage found in the liquid itself. The shape of the front label draws inspiration from the iconic Spanish Mission-style architecture of the Four Roses Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, while the reverse label reveals one of the brand's historic single-story rickhouses, a subtle nod to the role maturation and barrel finishing play in shaping the whiskey's character.

Bottled in a 375ml format, Experimental Series No. 001 will be available for purchase at the Four Roses Distillery Visitor Center (SRP $55 per bottle) beginning July 30. For more information on Four Roses Distillery and the Experimental Series, please visit www.fourrosesbourbon.com or follow @fourrosesbourbon on Instagram.

About Four Roses Distillery

Established in 1888, Four Roses combines two mashbills with five proprietary yeast strains to distill and age 10 distinct bourbon recipes, each with its own unique flavor profile. With distilling and warehousing operations in Lawrenceburg and Cox's Creek, Kentucky, respectively, Four Roses is available in all 50 states. Four Roses has a long tradition of earning widespread recognition across respected spirits competitions, receiving numerous top‑tier honors that underscore the quality and craftsmanship of its super-premium bourbon portfolio. Among these accolades, Four Roses was also named World's Best Single Barrel at the World Whiskies Awards, further cementing its place among the world's most celebrated bourbon producers. For more information, visit www.fourrosesbourbon.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Be mellow. Be responsible.

SOURCE Four Roses Distillery