The new campaign invites consumers to break away from the noise and connect over great bourbon

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Four Roses Distillery introduces Meet Me With Four Roses, a campaign that places the brand at the heart of life's shared moments, from lively holiday gatherings with family to quiet, meaningful evenings at home. At its core, the campaign celebrates those rare pauses away from the noise, when people connect more deeply with those who matter most, and how those moments are elevated with a glass of Four Roses Bourbon in hand.

Four Roses Unveils Meet Me With Four Roses Campaign, Celebrating the Moments That Matter Most

Connection has been central to Four Roses since its founding in 1888. Established by Paul Jones Jr., the brand's story began with a romantic connection to a southern belle who returned his affection by wearing four red roses. Today, Four Roses continues to honor that legacy, infusing every pursuit and expertly crafted bottle of bourbon with the same warmth, intention and heartfelt spirit.

"Four Roses has long been a steady, trusted presence in the super premium bourbon category, and with Meet Me With Four Roses, we're stepping forward to connect with the bourbon community on a more engaging scale," said Tracy Thornsberry, Brand Director of Four Roses. "The campaign allows us to create meaningful moments that resonate throughout the year, while staying true to our core values of heritage and tradition. We're excited to introduce new elements that bring bourbon lovers together through memorable, shared experiences."

The campaign will unfold through a series of chapters tied to seasonal and cultural occasions, including summer and the holidays. Each chapter will be brought to life through immersive events, giveaways, and strategic partnerships.

The campaign launches in Four Roses' home state of Kentucky with the first-ever Manhattan Week, a partnership between Four Roses and Carpano Antica Formula, the iconic Italian super-premium sweet vermouth. Throughout the week-long celebration, participating bars and restaurants across Kentucky will serve the Unmistakable Manhattan, honoring the classic cocktail and the perfect pairing of these two storied brands, designed to bring people together. The public can also enter the Meet Me in Manhattan sweepstakes featuring a grand prize trip for four to Manhattan, complete with a two-night hotel stay, transportation, food, and entertainment. Consumers can enter to win at www.meetmeinmanhattan26.com.

Meet Me with Four Roses will also serve as a unifying framework for upcoming limited-edition releases, premium offerings meant to be collected, shared, and savored during meaningful moments, marking an exciting evolution in how Four Roses connects with bourbon lovers.

The campaign will be supported through paid social, programmatic display and video, paid search, and streaming audio.

For updates on news and events pertaining to the Meet Me With Four Roses campaign, visit FourRosesBourbon.com and follow @FourRosesBourbon on social media.

About Four Roses Distillery

Established in 1888, Four Roses combines two mashbills with five proprietary yeast strains to distill and age 10 distinct bourbon recipes, each with its own unique flavor profile. With distilling and warehousing operations in Lawrenceburg and Cox's Creek, Kentucky, respectively, Four Roses is available in all 50 states. Four Roses has a long tradition of earning widespread recognition across respected spirits competitions, receiving numerous top‑tier honors that underscore the quality and craftsmanship of its super-premium bourbon portfolio. Among these accolades, Four Roses was also named World's Best Single Barrel at the World Whiskies Awards, further cementing its place among the world's most celebrated bourbon producers. For more information, visit www.fourrosesbourbon.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Be mellow. Be responsible.

SOURCE Four Roses Distillery