The Heritage Brand Will Give Fans Further Access to Its Ten Recipes Starting with the Launch of Three New 100 Proof Bourbons

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Four Roses Distillery , the heritage Kentucky bourbon brand and the makers of The World's Best Single Barrel Bourbon , announces the Single Barrel Collection. The launch coincides with the 20th anniversary of Four Roses introducing its flagship Single Barrel offering, which over the years has become a beloved bar staple, earning honors such as World's Best Single Barrel at the World Whiskies Awards, Best in Class at the LA Invitational, the Bartender's Seal of Approval at the Chilled 100 Awards, and Single Barrel Bourbon of the Year at the USA Spirits Ratings.

Four Roses Distillery Unveils Single Barrel Collection, Honoring 20 Years of Single Barrel Excellence.

The Single Barrel Collection will feature the first three new 100 proof Single Barrel bourbons – OBSF, OESK, and OESO – alongside the flagship Single Barrel, OBSV. Each bottle is aged 7-9 years and highlights Four Roses' proprietary combination of mash bills and yeast strains, resulting in ten distinct recipes for a unique tasting experience. Following this first Single Barrel Collection, which will be available throughout 2025, Four Roses will continue to introduce a new set of Single Barrels each year, rotating between the nine unique recipes that complement the flagship Single Barrel recipe. This ensures a fresh, distinctive experience for Four Roses and bourbon enthusiasts.

"We are incredibly proud of the recognition our flagship Single Barrel has received over the last 20 years, so to be introducing our new Single Barrel Collection in this anniversary year is something truly special," says Four Roses Master Distiller, Brent Elliott. "Our ten recipes are central to creating Four Roses' signature mellow spice, and this collection provides the experience for fans to enjoy more of what makes our bourbons special."

The tasting notes of the Single Barrel Collection are as follows:

OBSV: Mash Bill B (35% rye, 60% corn) with yeast strain V, imparting rye spice, apricot, pear, cinnamon, and toasted oak.

Mash Bill B (35% rye, 60% corn) with yeast strain V, imparting rye spice, apricot, pear, cinnamon, and toasted oak. OBSF: Mash Bill B (35% rye, 60% corn) with yeast strain F, imparting herbal notes, bright rye, apple, vanilla, clove, and cocoa.

Mash Bill B (35% rye, 60% corn) with yeast strain F, imparting herbal notes, bright rye, apple, vanilla, clove, and cocoa. OESK: Mash Bill E (20% rye, 75% corn) with yeast strain K, imparting baking spices, mellow oak, tea leaves, and caramel.

Mash Bill E (20% rye, 75% corn) with yeast strain K, imparting baking spices, mellow oak, tea leaves, and caramel. OESO: Mash Bill E (20% rye, 75% corn) with yeast strain O, imparting rich red fruit, vanilla, brown sugar, and delicate oak.

The three new Single Barrels (SRP $49.99 per bottle) will be available in early 2025, and will also be available for purchase at the Four Roses Distillery Visitor Center in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, or at the Four Roses Warehouse & Bottling Facility in Cox's Creek, Kentucky. For more information on Four Roses Distillery and its bourbons, please visit www.fourrosesbourbon.com , or follow on Instagram @fourrosesbourbon .

About Four Roses Distillery

Established in 1888, Four Roses combines two mashbills with five proprietary yeast strains to distill and age 10 distinct bourbon recipes, each with its own unique flavor profile. With distilling and warehousing operations in Lawrenceburg and Cox's Creek, Kentucky, respectively, Four Roses is available in all 50 states. This past year, Four Roses received 58 awards, including 2 Double Platinum medals, 3 Platinum medals, 9 Double Gold medals and 26 Gold medals from esteemed competitions such as the American Whiskey Masters and Whiskies of the World. For more information, visit www.fourrosesbourbon.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

SOURCE Four Roses Distillery