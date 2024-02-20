FOUR ROSES DISTILLERY WINS WORLD'S BEST SINGLE BARREL BOURBON AT 2024 WORLD WHISKIES AWARDS

Results of the competition are determined by a distinguished panel of industry experts, leading journalists, and specialist drink retailers who evaluate entries through three rounds of blind tastings. Whiskeys that successfully navigate the initial two rounds of tasting are awarded "Best" within their respective categories. Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon and Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon were the sole winners from the first two rounds of their respective categories. Following a rigorous third round of tasting, the ultimate accolade of "World's Best" is granted to one exceptional whiskey in each category.

"We are deeply thrilled to be recognized with such prestigious accolades from the esteemed World Whiskies Awards," said Brent Elliott, Master Distiller at Four Roses. "These awards truly reflect our team's unwavering dedication and passion to consistently making high-quality bourbons. Hand-selecting each barrel is a meticulous process, so to be highly awarded in both the Single Barrel and Small Batch Bourbon categories is an extraordinary honor."

Four Roses is unique in their approach to producing bourbon. Four Roses utilizes five proprietary yeast strains combined with two separate mashbills to create ten unique recipes, which provide the basis for variety and consistency in their bourbons. Its Single Barrel Bourbon is hand-selected by Elliott, one barrel at a time, to create a complex and full-bodied high rye bourbon. In addition to receiving the coveted titles of World's Best Single Barrel and Best Kentucky Single Barrel, Four Roses Single Barrel also received a gold medal.

Another expression in Four Roses' line up that is overseen by Elliott is the Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon. Elliott combines four distinct bourbon recipes that have been expertly selected at peak maturation to achieve balance, making the Small Batch Bourbon an excellent premium yet approachable bourbon to be served on the rocks or mixed with cocktails. In addition to receiving the title of Best Kentucky Small Batch Bourbon, Four Roses Small Batch also took home a gold medal.

ABOUT FOUR ROSES:

Established in 1888, Four Roses combines two mashbills with five proprietary yeast strains to distill and age 10 distinct bourbon recipes, each with its own unique flavor profile. With distilling and warehousing operations in Lawrenceburg and Cox's Creek, Kentucky, respectively, Four Roses is available in all 50 states. This past year, Four Roses received 56 awards, including 2 Double Platinum medals, 1 Platinum medal, 7 Double Gold medals and 16 Gold medals from esteemed competitions such as the American Whiskey Masters and Whiskies of the World. For more information, visit www.fourrosesbourbon.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

