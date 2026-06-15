Four Rubin Rudman Partners Named to 2026 Lawdragon 500 X - The Next Generation

BOSTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that partners Allison Collins, Lauren DeMatteo, Steven DiCairano, and Laura Kirshenbaum have been selected for inclusion in the 2026 Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation. The guide recognizes the lawyers who "have made their mark in fewer than 15 years of practice" who are the "future of the law." Collins, DeMatteo, and DiCairano are partners in Rubin Rudman's Trusts & Estates Group and Kirshenbaum is a partner in the firm's Labor and Employment Group.

Allison Collins focuses her practice on estate planning, estate and trust administration, and estate and gift tax planning. She works with clients across the wealth spectrum, including young families, high-net-worth individuals, multigenerational families, and business owners seeking to preserve and protect the value of their enterprises through business succession plans. She regularly serves as a trustee for her clients. She is a member of the Boston Foundation's Professional Advisors Network, is involved in the Boston Estate Planning Council, and is currently pursuing her Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy designation to further support clients with charitable goals. Recognition includes: Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers for Trusts & Estates (2022-2025) and Massachusetts Super Lawyers Rising Stars (2021-2022). She earned her J.D. from Suffolk University School of Law and her B.A. from Marist College.

Lauren DeMatteo concentrates her practice on elder law, special needs planning, estate planning, and trust and estate administration. This includes designing and implementing estate plans, guiding clients through long-term care planning and supplemental needs planning, and handling guardianship and conservatorship proceedings. She is a member of the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and received the organization's Deborah H. Thomson Advocacy Award in 2025. She is also a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association and the Boston Bar Association, where she previously co-chaired the Elder Law and Disability Section (2021-2023). She was a Class II Graduate of the New England Fellows Institute of the American College of Trust and Estates Counsel (ACTEC). Awards include: Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers for Elder Law (2022-2025), Best Lawyer Ones to Watch® for Elder Law (2023-2026), and Massachusetts Super Lawyers Rising Stars (2019-2025). She earned her J.D. from New England Law and her Honors B.A., cum laude, from Saint Anselm College.

Steven DiCairano represents clients in all stages of fiduciary litigation, focusing on guardianships; conservatorships; trust litigation; claims of breach of fiduciary duty, undue influence, and financial exploitation; and will contests. He has been named a Massachusetts Super Lawyers Rising Star for three consecutive years (2023-2025) and is a 2024 graduate of the Boston Future Leaders Program in conjunction with Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce and Harvard Business School. He earned his J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School and his B.A. from Stonehill College. He is an Officer of the Board of Directors of Triangle, Inc.

Laura Kirshenbaum concentrates her practice on labor and employment counseling and litigation, particularly in the higher education space. She has extensive experience in employment litigation, labor disputes, higher education litigation, business and commercial disputes, legal malpractice defense, and government investigations. Recognition includes: Boston Magazine's Top Employment Lawyers (2024-2025) and Massachusetts Super Lawyers Rising Stars (2022-2025). She is a member of the Alumni Executive Committee at Boston University School of Law, a member of the Women's Leadership Initiative Class of 2023, and a participant in the College of Labor and Employment Attorneys Class of 2023-2025 Mentorship Program. She received her J.D. from Boston University School of Law and her B.A. from McGill University.

About Rubin Rudman

Founded over a century ago, Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; hospitality companies; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

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