Joseph D'Antonio III Joins Elder Law Department at Rubin Rudman

BOSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that Joseph D'Antonio III has joined its Elder Law Department as an associate. He joins the firm from White and White, P.C.

D'Antonio concentrates his practice on elder law and estate planning. He will work with Rubin Rudman's team of elder law attorneys on issues relating to long-term care planning, asset protection and tax strategies, wills and trusts, guardianships and conservatorships, and probate/litigation matters.

Joseph D'Antonio III has joined the Elder Law Department at Rubin Rudman in Boston.

He is admitted to practice in Massachusetts and received his J.D. from New England Law | Boston in 2025 and his B.A., cum laude, from Villanova University in 2021. In law school, D'Antonio was an intern for the Honorable William M. White, Jr. in Plymouth County Superior Court.

About Rubin Rudman

Founded over a century ago, Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; hospitality companies; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

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SOURCE Rubin Rudman