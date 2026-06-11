Rubin Rudman Adds Julia Royce in Corporate, Business and Tax Practice

BOSTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that Julia Royce has joined its Corporate, Business and Tax Practice as an associate. She joins the firm from Sherin and Lodgen.

Julia Royce has joined the Corporate, Business and Tax Practice at Rubin Rudman in Boston..

Royce will continue to concentrate her practice on broad corporate and transactional work for a wide range of clients across diverse industries. She has experience in entity formation, debt and equity financing, M&A, and liquor licensing matters. She will support the team's work with closely held businesses, emerging growth companies, startups, mid-sized growing companies, family-owned enterprises, private equity and venture capital firms, and financial institutions across the New England region and nationally.

She was selected by Massachusetts Super Lawyers as a Rising Star (2023-2026) and is a member of the Boston Bar Association and Women's Bar Association. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts.

Royce received her J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School in 2021, where she was the Chief Managing Editor of the Suffolk Transnational Law Review, and her B.S. from Salve Regina University in 2018. While in law school, she was a Judicial Intern to the Honorable Timothy Hillman, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. She also served as a Marshall-Brennan Constitutional Literacy Project Fellow, teaching constitutional law and oral advocacy to local high school students.

About Rubin Rudman

Founded over a century ago, Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; hospitality companies; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

Contact:

Kristen Weller

Chief Marketing & Growth Officer

617.330.7189

[email protected]

SOURCE Rubin Rudman