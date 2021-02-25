Four Seasons and Omnam Group Announce Plans for Resort in Southern Italy

Located on a pristine beachfront property, the upcoming Four Seasons property in Puglia will be comprised of 150 rooms and suites. The exclusive seaside location will offer guests views of the Adriatic Sea and direct beach access, along with easy accessibility to the nearby historic town of Ostuni and countless other attractions in the region.

"As we grow as a brand, our focus is on opening hotels in the world's best travel destinations, and in markets where we can introduce an elevated luxury experience. In Puglia, we are achieving both of these goals, and this is the perfect project to expand our presence in Italy with our partners at Omnam Investment Group, led by David Zisser," says John Davison, President and CEO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "We look forward to setting the standard for luxury hospitality in this beautiful region, creating opportunities to discover more of this incredible country with Four Seasons."

"We acquired this amazing plot of land in Puglia at the end of 2020 together with our trusted partners led by Adam Hudaly from IAC investments. We are always looking for opportunities to create something unique and unexpected with each new project, and we are very excited to do exactly that with the iconic Four Seasons brand," says David Zisser, Founder and CEO, Omnam Group. "As more and more travellers discover Puglia, we look forward to delivering the best luxury lifestyle offering in the region, not only through exceptional design and amenities, but through renowned Four Seasons service."

Puglia makes up the heel of Italy's "boot" and is home to ancient towns with rich histories, national parks, soaring mountains, exceptional food and wine, pristine beaches and a Mediterranean climate. Ostuni, the local city a short drive from the Resort, is also known as the "White City" for its white-washed houses and buildings carved into the cliffside, medieval streets, and its 15th century Gothic cathedral.

An Exquisite Seaside Retreat

Located within a 40-minute drive from popular destinations such as Ostuni, Alberobello and Monopoli, the upcoming Four Seasons in Puglia Italy will be one of few hotels in the region with direct beach access. Accommodations will be housed in villa-style units, all facing the sea, and is being designed by HKS Architects, an award-winning international design firm that has previously worked with Four Seasons on projects in the Bahamas, Tunis, and Egypt, while interior design is being led by ODA Architecture.

Additional onsite facilities will include six restaurant and bar offerings, including an all-day restaurant, a specialty restaurant, a seasonal pool bar and grill, a lobby lounge bar, a signature bar and a beach club. The Resort will also include extensive meeting and event spaces including a ballroom and smaller meeting rooms in a designated building, as well as additional outdoor event offerings.

The state-of-the-art destination spa will include a fitness centre, 10 treatment rooms, hammam, sauna, pool and yoga studio.

The Resort will be located 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Brindisi International Airport and 95 kilometres (60 miles) from Bari International Airport, and is also accessible via direct train from Rome.

Four Seasons new Resort in Puglia will join Four Seasons growing collection of properties in Italy, including Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, Four Seasons Hotel Milano, and the upcoming San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel.

