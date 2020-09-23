Four Seasons and Paralelo 19 Announce Plans for a New Luxury Resort Nestled on the Pacific Coast of Mexico

Debuting in 2021 as Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México , the project will be located on a private peninsula along the Pacific Ocean in the state of Jalisco, between the towns of La Manzanilla and Barra de Navidad. The area, known as "Costa Alegre" or "Joy Coast" is acclaimed for its picturesque beaches, lush landscape and unique topography.

"As we grow the Four Seasons portfolio in Mexico, this project in Tamarindo is the ideal opportunity to do so, offering our guests access to the natural wonder of the region, paired with Four Seasons renowned service and quality excellence," says John Davison, President and CEO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "We are fortunate to work in partnership with Paralelo 19 who have a deep understanding of the area and share our vision for creating the very best luxury experiences. Against the backdrop of this spectacular destination, we look forward to elevating the luxury resort offering together very soon."

"Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México, will combine legendary Four Seasons service with a tropical oasis set within a captivating landscape, tranquil beaches and rocky cliffs descending into the Pacific Ocean and adjacent to a magnificent 18-hole golf course," said Pedro Verea Hernandez, CEO Paralelo 19. "We're thrilled to be working with Four Seasons to create a luxury destination in one of Mexico's best kept secrets."

Visitors of Tamarindo will discover all that the destination has to offer, from whale watching, to exploring the local wildlife, water sports and activities, local markets, and so much more. Guests will also have access to incredible leisure and sport activities offered through the resort.

About Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México

Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo will be located in a protected eco-reserve 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of the Manzanillo Airport. Most of its 155 rooms will boast exceptional panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, enveloped by the surrounding jungle and lush golf course. The contemporary architectural and interior design by the firms of Legorreta + Legorreta and Taller Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo will blend with the natural surroundings and showcase local materials and textures.

The Resort will be part of the 2100-acre (849 hectare) El Tamarindo master planned development featuring multiple beaches with multiple private coves. The development will be built to take advantage of elevations ranging from sea level to approximately 120 metres (394 feet) above sea level providing breathtaking views of the landscape, golf course and ocean. Accommodations are well suited to both adult travellers and those visiting with children.

The Resort will offer four dining and beverage venues, including an ocean view bar and restaurant, beach bar and grill and golf club restaurant. The grounds will also feature three pools, a full-service spa set amidst a tropical forest and a fitness centre, young adults centre and lounge, water sports centre, tennis courts and 4,000 square feet of meeting space. The highly acclaimed 18-hole, par 72, Robert Trent Jones Jr. and David Fleming designed links golf course will round out the amenities.

The property will be led by Four Seasons veteran of more than 25 years, Felix Murillo. Felix joined Four Seasons in 1993 at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane, and has since held roles at 12 Four Seasons properties throughout the United States, Latin America, Europe and Africa, most recently as General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Lion Palace St. Petersburg. As General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México, Felix will build a team of dedicated employees to deliver Four Seasons legendary service to this destination.

The property is located only 40 minutes via car from Manzanillo International Airport, where there are daily flights from Mexico City as well as direct flights during key dates from the United States and Canada.

Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo will join a growing collection of Four Seasons properties in Mexico, including Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City, the recently opened Four Seasons Resort and Residences Los Cabos at Costa Palmas, and the recently announced Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol.

About Paralelo 19

Paralelo 19 Desarrollos is a privately held real estate development company based in Mexico City, specializing in luxury residential communities and resorts in the Pacific Coast, Mexico City and the Yucatan peninsula. The company follows sustainable practices in all its properties, both from an environmental and a social perspective.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Founded in 1960, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 117 hotels and resorts, and 44 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

