Four Seasons Announces Highly Anticipated Opening in Germany with Luxury Hotel in Berlin

In partnership with Gruppo Statuto, Four Seasons to assume management of Berlin's Hotel de Rome, located in the heart of the capital's Mitte district

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons and prominent European hotel developer Gruppo Statuto announce plans to transform Berlin's historic Hotel de Rome into a Four Seasons experience, opening in late 2027. This opening marks the return of Four Seasons to Berlin after 20 years.

Following a large-scale renovation, Four Seasons Hotel Berlin will welcome guests to a reimagined luxury hospitality offering that preserves the property's storied façade while transforming approximately 140 guest rooms and suites, restaurants, and bars. The result will blend timeless and modern design, reflecting Berlin's distinct balance of history, creativity, and contemporary culture.

"We are proud to mark our return to Germany, reestablishing Four Seasons as the leading luxury hospitality offering in the market," says Alejandro Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons. "Berlin is an important European destination to add to our global portfolio, and we look forward to collaborating once again with Gruppo Statuto, with whom we have an exceptional track record of introducing Four Seasons legendary service and experiences to some of the region's most dynamic destinations."

Originally home to the former Dresdner Bank headquarters and built in the late 1800s, 2006 marked the building's transformation into a hospitality experience. In the city's historic Mitte district and set along the cobblestone streets of Bebelplatz, Four Seasons Hotel Berlin will soon place guests at the centre of the city's cultural and architectural heritage. St. Hedwig's Cathedral and the Unter den Linden State Opera sit just steps away, while the Brandenburg Gate, Gendarmenmarkt, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Museum Island are all within walking distance.

The property will operate as Hotel de Rome through 2026, managed by Gruppo Statuto. Renovations will take place before reopening as Four Seasons Hotel Berlin in 2027, with select services and amenities remaining open during that time. Four Seasons Hotel Berlin will be led by General Manager Christian Poda, whose 26-year career with the company began in 1999. Most recently, Christian was Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, with oversight of properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Suzhou. Born and raised in Berlin, Christian will return to his home city to oversee the transition of the hotel to a Four Seasons experience.

"Hotel de Rome has a rich history in Berlin and will have an exciting future in its next chapter as a Four Seasons experience," says Mr. Giuseppe Statuto, Owner, Gruppo Statuto. "Building on the success of our projects together in Italy, we will elevate the guest experience while thoughtfully enhancing the Hotel's existing character. Together, we are confident that Four Seasons Hotel Berlin will bring this same excellence to the German market."

Sophisticated Design Inspired by a Rich History

Following careful restoration, Four Seasons Hotel Berlin will showcase the building's original features and storied past with renowned architectural firm Humbert & Poyet overseeing design across approximately 140 guest rooms, suites, and common areas. Visitors will enjoy three distinctive restaurant and bar experiences, including an expansive rooftop terrace overlooking the city, undoubtedly set to become a hub of connection and character for locals and visitors alike.

After full days in Germany's capital, guests can unwind at the hotel's spa and fitness facilities, in what was once a jewel vault. Designed for memorable meetings and events, more than 1000 square metres (10,800 square feet) of beautifully reimagined indoor and outdoor space will welcome events and celebrations of all sizes.

Located less than an hour from Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER), the property is also a 15-minute drive from Berlin Central Station, Hauptbahnhof, which offers high-speed trains to all of Germany's major cities, and many cities in neighbouring European countries such as Vienna, Prague, Zurich, Warsaw, Budapest and Amsterdam.

Four Seasons and Gruppo Statuto have a successful history partnering together on Four Seasons properties in Italy, including San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel, Four Seasons Hotel Milano, and the upcoming Danieli, A Four Seasons Hotel, Venice.

About Gruppo Statuto

Gruppo Statuto owns and develops luxury Hotels at the top level of the market. The Group's activity also includes residential as well as High Street retail developments both in Roma and in Milano. Gruppo Statuto owns some of the most iconic luxury 5-stars hotels in Italy and Europe including the well-known Four Seasons Hotel Milano; San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel; the iconic Hotel Danieli in Venice, which will open in 2026 as Danieli, A Four Seasons Hotel, Venice; Mandarin Oriental Milano; Mandarin Oriental Paris; Six Senses Ibiza; Six Senses Roma; The Rome EDITION; Casa Brera Milano; and other projects currently under development, among them including Hotel Caesar Augustus in Capri, Six Senses Milano, Rosewood Milano, and Six Senses Lake Como.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 135 hotels and resorts and 59 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

