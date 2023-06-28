Four Seasons Education Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2023

News provided by

Four Seasons Education Inc.

28 Jun, 2023, 16:36 ET

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. ("Four Seasons Education" or the "Company") (NYSE: FEDU), a leading education company, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.sijiedu.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to [email protected].

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is a Shanghai-based company dedicated to offering diversified smart learning solutions and comprehensive enrichment activities in China. The Company's vision is to maximize a learner's potential by providing access to an engaging learning experience empowered by our technology and content capabilities. The Company has crafted a wide variety of learning products and services to address learners and customers' evolving needs in well-rounded development. The Company also offers study camp and learning trip as well as learning technology and content solutions to learners and institutions. For more information, please visit http://ir.sijiedu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact: 

In China:
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.
Olivia Li
Tel: +86-21-6317 6177 
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677 
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Brandi Piacente 
Tel: +1-212-481-2050 
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Education Inc.

