Four Seasons Education Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

SHANGHAI, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. ("Four Seasons Education" or the "Company") (NYSE: FEDU), a tourism and education-related service provider in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.sijiedu.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2024, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to [email protected].

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is a service provider of both tourism and education-related services in China. The Company's program, service and product offerings mainly consist of non-academic tutoring programs, school-based tutoring product solutions and training programs for teachers, study camps and learning trips for students, and travel agency services for all age groups. For more information, please visit https://ir.sijiedu.com.

