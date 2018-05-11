Four Seasons Education to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Unaudited Financial Results

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is a leading after-school math education service provider for elementary school students in Shanghai. The Company's vision is to unlock students' intellectual potential through high quality and effective math education that can profoundly benefit students' academic, career and life prospects. The Company provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade level, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs. The Company's proprietary educational content is designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logic abilities. The Company develops its educational content through a systematic development process and update it regularly based on student performance and feedback. Such process allows the Company to effectively drive better learning outcomes and serve students of different ages, aptitude levels and learning objectives. The Company's faculty is led by a group of experienced senior educators, including recognized scholars, award-winning teachers, world-class competition champions and top mathematics Olympiad coaches in China. Over the years, the quality of the Company's education services has been demonstrated by its students' outstanding academic performance.

