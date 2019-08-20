Four Seasons Encourages Back-to-School Water Quality Checkups

"Clean water is vital to everyday life and can sometimes be taken for granted," said Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "August is National Water Quality Month, which is a great time to evaluate your home's plumbing system and water quality. Once kids go back to school, a home's water usage can really climb, so you want to make sure your plumbing is in tip-top shape for those exceptionally busy mornings."

Rose said there are simple steps homeowners can take to help ensure the cleanliness of their water, including:

Avoid putting medications, detergents, grease and personal care items down the drain.

Discard trash and pet waste appropriately.

Properly dispose of potentially toxic substances like paint, motor oil and pool chemicals.

Consider a whole-home water filtration system to ensure safer, cleaner water.

Rose also said a homeowner's plumbing can affect more than just his or her home. Damaged or poorly maintained pipes can be a leading cause of water contamination, releasing harmful bacteria and viruses into the ground. These pollutants can then enter streams, rivers and other waterways which greatly damage ecosystems of plants and fish.

Should homeowners detect a pungent odor or persistent leaks from their pipes, a Four Seasons professional can offer a water quality test, as well as provide environment-friendly substances to coat them or insulators for copper or plastic pipes.

"Water is one of our most valuable resources, which is why it's so important we ensure the water we're using is clean and safe," Rose said. "There are small thing homeowners can do on a daily basis to keep their water quality in check, but when there's a water quality issue beyond their control, we're here to help them keep their families safe."

