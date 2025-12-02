Four Seasons Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric Wins BBB Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics -- Again in 2025

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric, one of the Chicago area's largest and most trusted home service providers, today announced it has been honored with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics. This marks the company's second time earning the prestigious honor, recognizing its unwavering commitment to integrity, transparency, and exceptional care for its customers, employees, and the community it serves.

"We're incredibly honored to receive this award again," said Dave Musial, CEO of Four Seasons Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric. "For over 50 years, we've built our business on honesty and trust. This award is a reflection of our team's dedication to doing right by our customers every single day."

The BBB Torch Award is the highest honor bestowed by the BBB, celebrating companies that demonstrate exceptional standards of ethics and business conduct. Winners are selected based on their leadership commitment to ethical practices, communication of values, and positive impact on customers, employees, and the community.

A Legacy of Integrity and Service

Founded in 1971, Four Seasons has grown from a small, family-run heating company into one of the region's leading full-service providers of heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical services. Today, the company employs more than 1000 team members and serves tens of thousands of homeowners throughout Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. With over 30,000 five-star reviews and as a 12-time recipient of the Angi Super Service Award, Four Seasons continues to set the standard for service excellence, integrity, and customer satisfaction in the home services industry. As the only dealer in Chicago to receive the prestigious Dave Lennox Award and a Mitsubishi Diamond Elite Contractor, Four Seasons stands as a true leader in quality and customer care.

"At the end of the day, this business is about trust," added Dave. "When people invite us into their homes, they trust us with something personal. That's why ethics, honesty, and transparency aren't just words on a wall — they're how we operate every day."

As a proud BBB member for more than 30 years, Four Seasons remains deeply committed to investing in local community programs, employee growth and education, and customer satisfaction initiatives that reflect its long-standing standards of integrity and excellence.

About the BBB Torch Award for Ethics

The BBB Torch Award for Ethics recognizes businesses that exemplify exceptional integrity and ethical practices in every aspect of their operations. Presented by the Better Business Bureau, this prestigious honor celebrates organizations that go beyond compliance—demonstrating leadership, character, and a deep commitment to doing what's right for their customers, employees, and communities. It stands as one of the highest distinctions the BBB bestows, honoring companies that set the standard for trust and accountability within their industries.

About Four Seasons Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric

For over 54 years, Four Seasons Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric has remained a trusted name in home comfort across the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana. The company's licensed professionals deliver expert installation, repair, and maintenance with a steadfast commitment to integrity, reliability, and customer satisfaction—backed by 24/7 service homeowners can depend on year-round.

Learn more at: 2025 Torch Award Winner | Four Seasons Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, Electric

Media Contact: Martin Lubeck

Executive Director of Marketing

Four Seasons Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning