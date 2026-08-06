Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale Invites Guests to Discover the City's Next Chapter

An oceanfront retreat with effortless access to South Florida's most anticipated moments, set along the shores of Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As South Florida welcomes a growing calendar of internationally renowned sporting events, concerts and cultural experiences, Fort Lauderdale continues to emerge as a destination for travellers drawn to culture, sport, entertainment and coastal living. Set along Fort Lauderdale Beach, Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale offers an oceanfront retreat where guests can enjoy seamless access to the region's most anticipated occasions alongside the thoughtful service and genuine care that define Four Seasons.

Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale

Located just 20 minutes from Hard Rock Stadium, Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale is ideally positioned for guests attending South Florida's major concerts and sporting events including football, tennis and race weekends, offering effortless access without sacrificing an oceanfront escape.

Whether travelling for a marquee event, performing, competing or extending a stay, guests will find the hotel well placed to experience the best of the region from a beachside setting.

"Visitors are increasingly discovering that Fort Lauderdale is one of the most convenient places to experience South Florida's biggest events," says Mali Carow, General Manager, Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale. "With easy access to Hard Rock Stadium and the region's leading entertainment venues, guests can enjoy the excitement of the occasion while returning to an oceanfront retreat that feels distinctly removed from the crowds."

More Than the Main Event

Beyond the events, Fort Lauderdale's dining, shopping, arts, championship golf and waterfront neighborhoods are all within easy reach. At the hotel, days can unfold beside the pools, with restorative treatments at The Spa or over acclaimed dining at MAASS, which recently retained its Michelin One Star, and Evelyn's, once again recognized by the Michelin Guide. Families can also discover Mini & Me, the hotel's new collection of shared experiences designed to bring generations together. From Saturday morning yoga on the Honey Fitz Terrace to side-by-side manicures and pedicures, the program creates meaningful moments for guests of every age.

For reservations or more information, visit fourseasons.com/fortlauderdale.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 136 hotels and resorts and 61 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

Contact:

Four Seasons

Emily Killion

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts