Now Open: Four Seasons Hotel Mykonos Blends Timeless Luxury with the Spirit of the Island

"As we welcome a second Four Seasons to Greece, joining our Athens hotel, we introduce a new expression of luxury on one of the Mediterranean's most iconic islands," says Rainer Stampfer, Four Seasons President, Global Operations, Hotels and Resorts. "In partnership with AGC Equity Partners, we've created an experience that preserves the surrounding environment through thoughtful design and combines the warmth of Greek hospitality with the personalized service that defines Four Seasons."

Designed by acclaimed Greek architect Nicos Valsamakis, the Hotel's cliffside location unfolds over six hectares (15 acres) in the style of a Mykonian village, with panoramic views of the Aegean Sea.

Guests can enjoy both slow mornings and vibrant evenings, spending the day relaxing on the Hotel's private beach or lounging by one of the two infinity pools before heading to Chora (Mykonos Town) for an evening out, with shuttle and private transportation options available.

"Four Seasons Mykonos captures the authentic charm that makes this island so unique," says General Manager Ryan Grande. "We're offering the best of both worlds, where guests can choose to unwind or explore the energy of the island at their own pace."

Accommodations

A selection of 94 rooms, suites and villas with plunge pools offer guests the ability to experience a chic beach getaway with locally inspired elements like the island's signature whitewashed exteriors and minimalist design.

Food and Drink

Four restaurants and bars offer both laid-back and lively options, complete with sweeping sea views:

Premium meats and fresh seafood are complemented by Greek and Old World wines at Mediterranean grill, Álef.

Corbu brings the flavours of Italy to Mykonos through authentic dishes served as an all-day dining experience.

The Beach serves up handcrafted cocktails in a laid-back seaside setting.

Begin your morning with a freshly brewed coffee, gather over traditional Greek meze and dessert throughout the day, or unwind with a sunset cocktail at Kafeneo.

Spa and Wellness

Set among fragrant gardens, the spa features seven treatment rooms, outdoor spa pavilion and a thermal circuit that includes a sauna, steam room and vitality pool. Guests can continue their wellness journey at the 24-hour Fitness Centre, which includes an outdoor spinning studio and a sea-view Fitness Pavilion for yoga or stretching. Personal trainers are also available for customized routines.

Curated Four Seasons Experiences

Those who wish to go beyond the beach can enhance their stay with day trips that celebrate the beauty of Mykonos:

Delos & Rhenia: Departing from Mykonos' southern coast, travellers can admire the ancient ruins at Delos, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, then swim and snorkel in Rhenia.

Departing from Mykonos' southern coast, travellers can admire the ancient ruins at Delos, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, then swim and snorkel in Rhenia. Mykonos from the Sky: An opportunity to take in the breathtaking beauty of Mykonos from above with an exclusive helicopter sightseeing experience.

An opportunity to take in the breathtaking beauty of Mykonos from above with an exclusive helicopter sightseeing experience. Best of Mykonos: A guided walk through Mykonos Town's whitewashed lanes, chapels and hidden corners, with additional sightseeing at the Lighthouse, Kalafatis Beach and the village of Ano Mera.

A guided walk through Mykonos Town's whitewashed lanes, chapels and hidden corners, with additional sightseeing at the Lighthouse, Kalafatis Beach and the village of Ano Mera. Horseback Riding at Fokos Beach: A ride along rocky goat paths and farmland, passing the Fokos Dam to the secluded volcanic beach of Fokos.

Events and Weddings

Perfect for all types of celebrations, the Hotel offers a variety of venues. Outdoor events at the Hotel's restaurants can accommodate up to 200 guests, while their indoor spaces can also be reserved for private events. For a more intimate celebration, couples can exchange vows in a secluded hillside chapel overlooking the beach, followed by a reception at nearby Álef.

To make a reservation at Four Season Hotel Mykonos, contact +30 22 8944 1900 or book online.

Four Seasons in Greece

For those interested in taking a combined holiday, Four Seasons Hotel Mykonos and Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens are just three hours apart by boat, 30 minutes by plane, or 20 minutes by helicopter, with seamless transfers organized by Four Seasons.

Four Seasons has also announced an upcoming project in Porto Heli in Hinitsa Bay.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 136 hotels and resorts and 61 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

Contact:

Four Seasons

Emily Killion

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts