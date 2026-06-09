Launching in 2028 with just 79 suites and new residential-style accommodations, Four Seasons Yachts continues to redefine personalized luxury at sea

TORONTO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of the March 2026 launch of Four Seasons I, Four Seasons Yachts continues to meaningfully expand with the introduction of Four Seasons II. The second vessel represents the evolution of the ultra-luxury yachting experience, while introducing a new calibre of accommodation through its Yacht Residential Suites.

Four Seasons II Revealed: Introducing New Yacht Residential Suites Aboard the Next Four Seasons Yacht

"Following an exceptional launch for this new venture, we are thoughtfully expanding our fleet in a way that continues to elevate the experience," says Ben Trodd, CEO, Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd., Joint Owner/Operator of Four Seasons Yachts. "Four Seasons II builds on this foundation, introducing new offerings on the water while deepening personalization and expanding access through the introduction of residential-scale suites. Every detail has been considered to ensure guests feel an effortless sense of home, wherever they are sailing."

Four Seasons II advances the design and experience introduced with Four Seasons I, while further elevating craftsmanship and innovation. Intentionally designed for an even more residential-inspired feel at sea, the yacht will feature 79 expansive suites, including a new collection of Yacht Residential Suites alongside a one-to-one guest-to-staff ratio, ensuring highly personalized service. Guests will have the opportunity to discover world-class culinary concepts, immersive wellness offerings, and curated itineraries, each designed to deliver a more refined, private, and deeply personal journey at sea.

"Four Seasons has always been defined by the quality of experience we create and the genuine care with which we deliver it," says Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO, Four Seasons. "Our first vessel has shown how naturally this extends to sea. With Four Seasons II, we will continue to build on that foundation, creating experiences that feel deeply personal, thoughtfully designed, and unmistakably Four Seasons."

Introducing Yacht Residential Suites

Debuting in 2028, Four Seasons II will mirror the intimate scale and design-forward philosophy of the first vessel while introducing the new and expansive Yacht Residential Suites.

Designed for those seeking the ultimate in space, privacy, and flexibility, these generously proportioned suites offer a truly residential-scale experience at sea, complete with open-concept living, private terraces, and bespoke service tailored to each guest.

Ranging from two- to four- bedrooms and positioned across the upper decks, the Yacht Residential Suites are ideal for extended stays, group travel, and multi-generational journeys. Features include integrated lifestyle kitchens and dining spaces, dedicated entertainment areas, and, in select suites, private splash pools, outdoor showers, and wellness-focused amenities. A dedicated concierge ensures every detail, from personalized dining to curated Shore and Sea Experiences, is seamlessly arranged.

Voyages for the inaugural season are now open for booking, inviting guests to experience a new expression of Four Seasons Yachts hospitality that brings the comfort of a luxury home together with the freedom of life at sea.

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About Four Seasons Yachts

This venture brings together luxury yachting company Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd., Joint Owner/Operator, Four Seasons Yachts, and venerated Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, paired with Four Seasons luxury hospitality leadership. With an all-suite, residential style product, Four Seasons I, the first vessel in the Four Seasons Yachts fleet, sets a new standard for luxury at sea. Included among the Yacht's exceptional features is the 9,975 square feet (927 square metres) Funnel Suite's iconic floor-to-ceiling wraparound curved glass window modules, made up of the largest contiguous piece of glass at sea; and a bespoke onboard transverse marina featuring expansive openings across the vessel from port to starboard. The second Four Seasons Yacht, Four Seasons II, will debut in 2028.

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SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts