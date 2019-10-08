Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club Recognized with Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 Readers' Choice Awards "#1 Hotel in Florida, #3 Hotel in the U.S. and #5 Hotel in the World"

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as "The Best of the Best of Travel." The full list of winners can be found here .

"It's an incredible honor to receive this recognition from Condé Nast Traveler and its readers," says General Manager, Cornelia Samara . "At Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, we approach everything we do with a tremendous amount of pride and passion, with the hope of inspiring, elevating and exceeding expectations for every visit."

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club is a historic institution nestled quietly within North Miami Beaches. The doors originally opened on New Year's Eve 1930 by tire tycoon Harvey Firestone. The property quickly became a gathering place for exceptional figures of the past century including Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Elizabeth Taylor, Winston Churchill and more. Today, guests still walk through the infamous halls of history by way of Peacock Alley, still holding true to the past through original terracotta tiles and a gallery wall featuring snapshots from the past.

The 2019 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

About Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Open since 2017, Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club offers an experience of unlimited variety, and the highly personalized service that Four Seasons guests value around the world. The Hotel features 77 guest rooms and 31 suites, including five unique Cabana Studios. Oceanfront dining is offered in the historic heart of the Hotel at Le Sirenuse Miami Restaurant and Champagne Bar. Recent mentions and accolades include Town & Country's, The Best Hotels in Miami. For more information, visit our Press Room, Facebook or www.fourseasons.com/surfside.

About Condé Nast Traveler

Condé Nast Traveler is the world's most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Condé Nast Traveler is a multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing US and UK print editions under Editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. For more, visit www.cntraveler.com.

